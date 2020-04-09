Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort F1 race behind closed doors "unthinkable"

shares
comments
Zandvoort F1 race behind closed doors "unthinkable"
By:
Co-author: Erwin Jaeggi
Apr 9, 2020, 2:30 PM

Jan Lammers, sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, says the organisers of the Zandvoort race have not considered the option of putting on a race behind closed doors.

Lammers would prefer delaying the event until 2021 if it meant fans can attend the race.

Formula 1 was set to return to the Dutch dunes next month for the first time since 1985, but the grand prix is one of many motorsport events that have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal was the latest F1 race that was officially postponed, making the French Grand Prix on June 28 the provisional curtain-raiser of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

F1 sporting director Ross Brawn has suggested that as many as 19 grands prix could still take place in 2020, if some of them can be held behind closed doors. The Bahrain Grand Prix was due to run without spectators before it was called off.

Not all grand prix organisers seem keen on the idea to run a race without any fans in attendance.

Lammers has said the idea has not been considered by Zandvoort.

“[A race without fans] is an unthinkable scenario,” Lammers told Motorsport.com. “If you have a race, is has to be without compromise. You have to be able te celebrate.

“For us it’s about the return of Formula 1 after 35 years. That should be a great party that you want to celebrate with everyone.”

Lammers conceded that Zandvoort would have to reconsider its point of view if a formal request was made by Formula 1, but so far that hasn’t happened yet. 

“If we’re being asked that question, we will have seriously think about it,” he admitted. “A race without fans is not something we want to think about until we’re being asked that question. Fortunately that hasn’t happened yet. As far as we’re concerned though, it’s just not possible."

Lammers agreed the sport is having to strike a difficult balance to safeguard its future while prioritising the health of its paddock and spectators, and he applauded the sport for exploring all options. 

“We can’t forget that the FIA and FOM are facing an incredible task. They are trying to save as much as they can; teams, promotors, sponsors. They are all doing what you can expect from them, they are thinking about all scenarios. It’s a good thing.”

“We can only hope that we’ll get a green light soon and that we’ll quickly have a grand prix again. Because that would mean that the virus is a little bit under control, and that’s the most important thing in all of this."

Explore the new Zandvoort layout with Max Verstappen

 

Next article
Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers

Previous article

Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Kelly builds home-made simulator out of wood

2
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

3
Formula 1

Seven ways F1 teams got around tobacco bans

Latest videos

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details 09:45
Formula 1
1h

Ferrari Engine Controversy: How Ferrari blocked the FIA from revealing details

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives 13:20
Formula 1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Latest news

Zandvoort F1 race behind closed doors "unthinkable"
F1

Zandvoort F1 race behind closed doors "unthinkable"

Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers
F1

Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 race wins

Mercedes F1 team reveals origins of DAS system
F1

Mercedes F1 team reveals origins of DAS system

Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown
F1

Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.