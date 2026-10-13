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Zara launches new Ayrton Senna clothing collection inspired by F1 legend

Zara has launched its first Ayrton Senna clothing collection, drawing inspiration from the three-time Formula 1 world champion's off-track style

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:51 PM

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Ayrton Senna, Mclaren

Photo by: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Getty Images

Zara has put Ayrton Senna on the rail, and it chose his weekday clothes over his racing suit. The men's collection, titled Ayrton Senna - Senna Brands, went on sale only days ago in Zara stores and online, with its own Senna section on the retailer's website.

It's available in the UK, Brazil, the US, Portugal and Spain. Senna Brands, the family-run company that manages the three-time champion's name and image, says it's the first Senna collection ever released at Zara. Its CEO is Bianca Senna, his niece.

The look is Senna off the clock

The run focusses on what Senna wore away from the circuit in the 1990s. A wildly popular photograph serves as the collection's primary visual anchor - it captures him wearing denim and oversized '90s-style eyewear, with a jacket draped casually across one arm and a briefcase at his side, positioned before a plane. This iconic image appears printed across one T-shirt design, and his autograph functions as a decorative motif integrated into multiple garments throughout the line.

Ana Simoes, who leads marketing at Senna Brands, says: "This is the first Senna brand collection at Zara and an important step in our movement to take Ayrton's mindset from the track to the streets.

"Overcoming adversity, excellence and constant evolution aren't limited to motorsport."

Senna won his titles in 1988, 1990 and 1991, so there is plenty of overcoming and excellence to draw on.

According to Brazilian media reports, the black leather jacket design draws inspiration from an actual jacket that belonged to Senna.

What it costs

The UK site boasts 13 Senna-branded pieces, with pricing from £22.99 to £119. The two embroidered caps (flat peak and patch) sit at the bottom at £22.99 each. The photographic print T-shirt is £29.99, while the print and contrast print tees are £35.99. The print sweatshirt, graphic stripe polo and Western patch shirt are all £45.99, and the quarter-zip sweatshirt and embroidered hoodie are £49.99. Outerwear starts with the padded patches jacket at £89.99 and the regular fit check blazer at £99.99, and the oversized jumpsuit tops the range at £119.00.

The Senna section also styles six unbranded items alongside the collection: the leather jacket, a wool blend textured jumper at £69.99, a 100% wool striped jumper at £59.99, oval sunglasses at £59.99, a braided leather belt at £49.99 and a waffle-knit Henley at £35.99. That makes 19 products on the page. Brazilian outlets count 17 pieces in the line, so the range appears to vary by market.

Brazilian pricing spans from R$179 to R$899. Across the United States, blazers retail for $169, while headgear starts at $39.90 and graphic tees cost $59.90 each.

Why Zara, and why now?

Senna Brands has been busy. According to a statement released in April 2026, the brand has experienced an eightfold revenue increase over the previous six years while establishing relationships with 65+ licensing partners operating across territories spanning 70+ nations. The roster includes TAG Heuer, McLaren, Ducati and New Era.

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