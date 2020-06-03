Top events
R
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Previous
Ferrari Challenge / News

Ferrari Challenge Europe, North America to restart in July

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge Europe, North America to restart in July
Jun 3, 2020, 4:23 PM

Due to the Covid-19 situation, Ferrari plans to resume track activities from July with events held behind closed doors.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. The European series has reformulated its calendar to maintain the same number of races as originally planned.

The season will open in Imola, where the brand new 488 Challenge Evos will take to the track at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit over the weekend of 4-5 July. The Ferrari Challenge will then move to Barcelona in Spain, where rounds 3 and 4 will be held two weeks later.

Portimao in Portugal will host Round 3 on 1 and 2 August, ahead of the Ferrari Racing Days at Mugello from the 28th to the 30th. After that it’s the turn of the Ferrari Racing Days at Spa-Francorchamps, from 11 to 13 September.

The return to Italy, at the Misano Adriatico circuit on 26 and 27 September, will be the last outing before the Finali Mondiali in Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 November.

A special protocol will be used to ensure the safety of everyone involved. All events will take place behind closed doors, including for the press. The organisers are continuing to work closely with the local authorities and are prepared to adapt the safety measures to changing circumstances.

UPDATED CALENDAR

Imola, 4-5 July
Barcelona, 18-19 July
Portimao, 1-2 August
Mugello, 28-30 August
Spa-Francorchamps, 11-13 September
Misano, 26-27 September
Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali), 4-7 November

Ferrari Challenge North America. Following the Daytona and Road Atlanta rounds, the 488 Challenge Evos of the North American series will return to the track as scheduled over the weekend of 26 July. The venue will be Indianapolis instead of Laguna Seca as previously planned.

However, the latter will play host from 25 to 27 September after the fourth race of the season at COTA from 26 to 30 August. The final round on US soil, before the Finali Mondiali, will take place at Watkins Glen from 7 to 11 October.

The Indianapolis and Circuit of the Americas races will be held behind closed doors and, in this case, too, the organisation will be ready to adapt the security measures to the changing situation and in agreement with the local authorities.

UPDATED CALENDAR

Daytona, 23-25 January
Road Atlanta, 6-8 March
Indianapolis, July 22-27
COTA, 26-30 August
Laguna Seca, 23-27 September
Watkins Glen, 7-11 October
Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali), 4-7 November

About this article

Series Ferrari Challenge

