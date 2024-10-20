Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell & 488 World Finals: Hassid and Wietlisbach world champions

Henry Hassid was crowned world champion in the Coppa Shell category thanks to a superb race in comeback style. Starting from P8 on the grid, the Frenchman stamped his authority on the competition right from the start, quite literally flying on the damp track of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

The Kessel Racing driver took just one lap to pass from eighth place to first as he looked to be perfectly at home in the mixed conditions, while another of the leading protagonists, his teammate and polesitter Ernst Kirchmayr quickly lost several positions, dropping to sixth position.

In the early stages, the battle for second place was between Rey Acosta (The Collection) and Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia), with the Japanese driver passing his American rival on lap 3 to move into second place.

Acosta was unable to reply and came under pressure from Andrea Ritzi, fourth and eager to take a prestigious podium. On lap 6 the driver of the CDP - D&C Racing team made a decisive attack to move into a provisional third place.

The next piece of on-track action came when John Dhillon, while he was battling for seventh position, lost control on the straight between Acque Minerali and Variante Alta, ending up by violently crashing into the wall. The front left wheel of the British driver’s 296 was detached and a fire broke out in the engine, all of which meant that the Race Direction sent the Safety Car out onto the track.

The race resumed with four minutes to go, and Hassid immediately tried to break away from Shirasaki, Ritzi and Kirchmayr, who had climbed to fourth place after overtaking a struggling Acosta.

On lap 12, Ritzi managed to overtake Shirasaki, but just before the braking point of the Variante del Tamburello, Kirchmayr and Shirasaki flanked each other and made contact, with the latter ending up against the wall. This time the Race Direction brought the red flags out, and that was followed by the chequered flag as there was no further action on track.

The final standings, therefore, saw Hassid as the Coppa Shell World Finals champion ahead of Ritzi and Kirchmayr.

There was also a good scrap in the 488 class. Qwin Wietlisbach, who started from pole, held onto first place but halfway through the race he ended up in the sights of Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing). The Italian, shaving off tenth after tenth, eventually caught up with the category leader.

When the race resumed after the first intervention of the Safety Car, Wietlisbach managed to hold off the attacks launched by Fontana and was crowned champion. Third place went to Maurizio Pitorri, several seconds adrift of the first two.