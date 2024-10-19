Ferrari | Imola, Shell AM: Cheung leads top 6 through into superpole in wet qualifying
This morning’s qualifying session finalized the six drivers who will fight it out in Superpole for the Coppa Shell AM of the 2024 Ferrari World Finals, but also the rest of the grid for tomorrow’s race.
#198 Eric Cheung, Formula Racing
Photo by: Federico Basile | AG Photo
Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2024
Ferrari
The first Ferrari Challenge qualifying run of the day for the Coppa Shell AM grouping took place under mainly appalling weather conditions, with the pouring rain making it a complicated session, which was interrupted to allow the track to dry out.
A few minutes into the session, Race Direction put the red flags out after two Ferrari 296s (one of which the #171 of frontrunner Andrea Levy) ended up against the inside wall, at the entry to Tamburello.
After an interruption of about 15 minutes, qualifying resumed with track conditions better but still tricky, and leaving no margin for error.
Lap after lap, a drier line appeared and the times started to come down. With the chequered flag fast approaching, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) set the quickest time of the session, the only driver able to lap under 1m56s.
The Canadian’s time of 1m55.728s was almost four-tenths quicker than second-placed Roland Hertner (Gohm Motorsport), who looked certain to take the pole right until the end.
Third place went to Shair, who finished ahead of Coppa Shell AM Europe champion Zois Skrimpias, Jan Sandmann and Henrik Kamstrup. These are the six drivers qualifying for this afternoon’s Superpole, the classification of which will make up the first three rows of the grid for tomorrow’s Ferrari Shell AM World Finals.
Although the top-6 had an international flavour about them, they all came from the Shell AM Europe class, while those from the North America section struggled a bit more in the conditions and were further back in the final standings.
Andreas Koenig (Ghom Motorsport) was the first non-Superpole qualifier in seventh, ahead of Shintaro Akatsu (Ineco), Stephen Earle (Kessel Racing) and Norikazu Shibata (Cornes Osaka), who wrapped up the top-10.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Leclerc: Ferrari race pace should offer US GP victory chance
DTM Hockenheim: Lamborghini's Bortolotti clinches maiden title, Engstler wins finale
WRC Central Europe: Tanak wins after Ogier crash as title fight heads to Japan
Zarco feels Honda back in the "same category" as others in MotoGP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments