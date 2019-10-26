Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Ferrari / Final: Mugello / Race report

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Schiro clinches title at Mugello

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge Europe: Schiro clinches title at Mugello
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 12:08 PM

Niccolo Schiro overturned a 13-point deficit to win the Ferrari Challenge Europe title with victory in the final round at Mugello, as rival Louis Prette was given a 25-second penalty.

Despite taking pole, Schrio’s hopes of salvaging the title were slim, as he needed to win with Prette finishing sixth or lower. 

Those hopes took a further hit at the start, when Rossocorsa driver Schiro was passed by race one winner Adam Carroll, and Prette (Formula Racing) moved up one position from fifth to fourth.

It wasn’t until lap seven that racing got underway properly, as a safety car was called almost immediately when Swedes Martin Nelson and Christian Kinch clashed at the start, resulting in Nelson’s car momentarily lifting off the ground and spinning into retirement.

When the race restarted on lap three, Shell-Am points leader Agata Smolka hit Corrina Gostner at turn one, putting both into retirement and requiring another safety car intervention.

Schiro took the lead back when Carroll was adjudged to have passed him under waved yellow flags and given a drive-through penalty – eventually finishing 11th – but his job was far from done.

Carroll’s penalty promoted Prette to third behind the fast-starting Sam Smeeth (Baron Motorsport), who had risen from seventh to third at the start.

But Smeeth was unable to live with Schiro’s pace and had a train of seven cars following behind him comprising Prette, Christopher Froggatt, Thomas Neubauer, Bjorn Grossmann, Fabienne Wohlwend, Jonny Laursen and Emanauele Tabacchi.

On lap 11, Prette eventually got the move done on Smeeth around the outside of turn one, which looked set to give him the title.

But moments later, when Neubauer punted Froggatt into the gravel at Arrabiata 2 and the safety car was called, Prette was penalised for overtaking under the safety car.

Although Neubauer was given a 25s penalty of his own for the contact with Froggatt, Prette still tumbled down to 31st overall and sixth in the Pirelli class, handing Schiro the title by one point.

Smeeth and Grossmann completed the podium, with Wohlwend fourth ahead of Pirell-Am champion Tabacchi.

James Weiland won the Coppa Shell class in ninth overall, while Henrik Jansen secured the Shell-am title after Smolka’s mishap.

Next article
Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil extends lead with pole

Previous article

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil extends lead with pole

Next article

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette holds off Max to win

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette holds off Max to win
Load comments

About this article

Series Ferrari
Event Final: Mugello
Author James Newbold

Ferrari Next session

Final: Mugello

Final: Mugello

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
MotoGP

Lecuona was in disbelief overtaking Lorenzo

3
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

4
Formula 1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

5
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Latest videos

Interview Niccolò Schirò 01:20
Ferrari

Interview Niccolò Schirò

Interview Emanuele Maria Tabacchi 01:16
Ferrari

Interview Emanuele Maria Tabacchi

Interview Bjorn Grossmann 01:17
Ferrari

Interview Bjorn Grossmann

Interview Andrea Bertolini 03:28
Ferrari

Interview Andrea Bertolini

Interview Adam Caroll 01:30
Ferrari

Interview Adam Caroll

Latest news

Ferrari Challenge: Carroll dominates Trofeo Pirelli World Final
FCS

Ferrari Challenge: Carroll dominates Trofeo Pirelli World Final

Ferrari Coppa Shell: Weiland triumphs in Mugello World Final
FCS

Ferrari Coppa Shell: Weiland triumphs in Mugello World Final

Ferrari unveils 2020-spec 488 GT3 EVO at Mugello
FCS

Ferrari unveils 2020-spec 488 GT3 EVO at Mugello

Ferrari Coppa Shell-Am: Mattsson wins World Final
FCS

Ferrari Coppa Shell-Am: Mattsson wins World Final

Stewards review gives Prette Ferrari Challenge Europe title
FCS

Stewards review gives Prette Ferrari Challenge Europe title

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.