Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up Next / Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART
FIA F2 Special feature

2023 Formula 2 and F3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?

The 2023 FIA Formula 2 and 3 seasons will kick off in March in Bahrain. But where else are the series racing and who is driving in them?

Megan White
By:
2023 Formula 2 and F3 drivers: Who is driving for each team?

F2 and F3 are back in less than two months' time, with many drivers switching teams and graduating from F3 to F2.

Both championships saw their winners crowned in Monza, with Victor Martins winning F3 for ART and Felipe Drugovich taking the F2 title in the penultimate round for MP Motorsport.

This year, F2 has a 14-round calendar, while F3 visits 10 rounds, and both will race in Australia for the first time. F3 will also make its long-awaited return to the streets of Monte Carlo.

But with much movement among teams and series, who is racing for which teams this year? And who is likely to take each title?

Zak O'Sullivan, Carlin leads Jak Crawford, Prema Racing at the start

Zak O'Sullivan, Carlin leads Jak Crawford, Prema Racing at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Where is Formula 2 racing in 2023?

03–05 March Sakhir, Bahrain
17-19 March Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
31 March–02 April Melbourne, Australia
28-30 April Baku, Azerbaijan
19–21 May Imola, Italy
25–28 May Monte Carlo, Monaco
02–04 June Barcelona, Spain
30 June–02 July Spielberg, Austria
07–09 July Silverstone, Great Britain
21–23 July Budapest, Hungary
28–30 July Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
25-27 August Zandvoort, Netherlands
01–03 September Monza, Italy
24-26 November Yas Island, United Arab Emirates

Who is racing in Formula 2 this season?

MP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Reigning double champions MP Motorsport will be hoping to replicate its hugely successful 2022 season this year. With Felipe Drugovich taking the team to its first-ever driver's title while teammate Clement Novalak helped it to the teams' crown, Sander Dorsman's team enter the season as a firm favourite.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Dennis Hauger (Norway) – joining MP from Prema for his second F2 season, the 2021 F3 champion will be hoping for more success this year after he was unable to replicate his earlier title. The Red Bull junior finished 10th last year, with two wins and four podiums.
  • Driver 2: TBC

Carlin

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Logan Sargeant, Carlin

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Carlin had a late surge in 2022 to pip ART Grand Prix to second place in the teams' title. Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant finished third and fourth to help the British team to its highest finish in the teams' standings since it won the title in 2018, courtesy of Lando Norris and Sergio Sette Camara. Trevor Carlin has a long history of success in junior series, and the team will be hoping to capitalise on a strong 2022 this season.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Enzo Fittipaldi (Brazil) – Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko let the news slip late last year that the newly-signed junior driver would move to Carlin for his second full F2 season. He finished eighth in 2022 with Charouz, scoring six podiums and vastly outperforming his teammates.
  • Driver 2: Zane Maloney (Barbados) – With a stunning rookie F3 season behind him, 2022 runner-up Maloney makes the move to F2 to continue his charge through the junior series pyramid. With an experienced teammate and a strong outfit behind him, he'll be one to watch this season.

ART Grand Prix

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Despite missing out on both titles in 2022, ART scored its best teams' finish since 2019, while Theo Pourchaire secured second in the drivers' standings. The French outfit is yet to announce its line-up, but expect two quality drivers – previous line-ups have included the likes of 2019 champion Nyck de Vries, 2018 champion George Russell and Williams F1 driver Alex Albon.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Theo Pourchaire (France) – Returning for his third F2 season, Pourchaire has a big fight on his hands to win the title this year. The Sauber Academy driver finished second to Drugovich in 2022, scoring three wins and seven podiums. This will be a make-or-break year for the Frenchman.
  • Driver 2: TBC

Prema

Dennis Hauger, Prema

Dennis Hauger, Prema

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Having done the double in 2020 and 2021 with Mick Schumacher and Oscar Piastri respectively, Prema will be hoping to be back on top in 2023. A somewhat disappointing season saw it finish fourth in the standings, but with two strong drivers signed for this season, expect it to be back in the title fight.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Frederik Vesti (Denmark) – rejoining Prema after two years away, Vesti will be hoping to replicate his earlier success at the team, having won the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship with it. The Mercedes junior drove for ART for his rookie F2 season in 2022, finishing ninth with one win and five podiums.
  • Driver 2: Ollie Bearman (Great Britain) – sticking with Prema for his rookie F2 season, Bearman will be hoping for another superb season, having finished a close third in his maiden F3 campaign last year. The young Brit, who is a member of Ferrari's Driver Academy, won both the ADAC and Italian F4 titles in 2021.

Hitech

Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix

Marcus Armstrong, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Motorsport Images

With both Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips looking set for moves to the US in 2023, Hitech will be looking for two new drivers for the upcoming F2 season. Though it is yet to confirm who those names will be, the team could look to draw from its very promising 2022 F3 line-up, which included fourth-place finisher and Red Bull protégé Isack Hadjar.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Jak Crawford (USA) - After spending two years in F3, first with Hitech before a move to Prema for 2022, Crawford is among the more experienced graduates. The Red Bull junior scored one win and five podiums last year, finishing second of the three Prema drivers.
  • Driver 2: Isack Hadjar (France) – Hadjar had a stunning rookie F3 campaign, but it fell apart at the season finale in Monza with a huge crash in qualifying. Despite the unfortunate end to his year, the Red Bull junior impressed throughout the campaign, making an immediate impact to score three wins and five podiums.

DAMS

Roy Nissany, Dams

Roy Nissany, Dams

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Having suffered a slump in form since winning the teams' championship in 2019, DAMS had a promising year in 2022, largely courtesy of Red Bull/Honda junior Ayumu Iwasa. Retaining him for this season is likely to prove a smart move as he builds on his rookie success, having finished fifth with two wins and six podiums. This will be the team's second season under former F1 driver Charles Pic's ownership, and it will be hoping to continue the good work done last season.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Ayumu Iwasa (Japan) – Iwasa proved himself as one of the strongest new talents on the F2 grid in 2022, turning around a somewhat difficult start to the season and putting in some seriously good performances. He'll be leading the team from his rookie teammate in 2023 and hoping to impress Red Bull enough to land a coveted F1 seat in 2024.
  • Driver 2: Arthur Leclerc (Monaco) – The younger Leclerc brother will make his F2 debut in 2023, and will be hoping to improve on a disappointing second year in F3 which saw him finish sixth. If he can improve on his qualifying performance, he should be able to secure more wins like the one he took at Silverstone in July.

Virtuosi Racing

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing

Jack Doohan, Virtuosi Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Virtuosi had a somewhat disappointing season by their standards in 2022, falling from second place in its previous guise as UNI Virtuosi in 2021 to finish seventh last season. It almost totally relied on one driver to bring home points in 2022, so it's good news for the team that it has retained superstar-in-the-making Jack Doohan.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Jack Doohan (Australia) – Doohan was one of the standout performers of 2022, taking three wins and six podiums in his first full F2 season. His sixth-place finish was largely due to three consecutive feature race retirements to round off the season, two of which came from other drivers' mistakes. The Alpine Academy member will almost certainly be more involved in the title fight this year.
  • Driver 2: Amaury Cordeel (Belgium) - Despite serving a one-race ban for exceeding the penalty point limit this year, Cordeel put in some promising performances towards the end of the season, with a best finish of fifth.

PHM by Charouz

Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System

Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Finishing just four points behind Virtuosi in 2022, Charouz Racing System had its best season since 2020 courtesy of Enzo Fittipaldi. Though having three drivers in the second seat across the season may have proved a hindrance, its tie-up with PHM for 2023 (and beyond) could help it build on last year's success.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Roy Nissany (Israel) – Returning for his fifth full F2 season, Nissany's experience could prove valuable for the incoming PHM side of the outfit. His best finish of 2022 was fourth at Imola after crashing out of the lead, with seven other top 10 finishes to his name across the season.
  • Driver 2: Brad Benavides (USA) – Making the move up after a year with Carlin in F3, Benavides will benefit from having a more experienced teammate as he gets to grips with another new championship. His only points of 2022 came in the Spa sprint race, finishing eighth.

Trident

Richard Verschoor, Trident

Richard Verschoor, Trident

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Trident continued its steady improvement in the teams' championship last season, finishing ninth for the second consecutive year but with over 70 more points than in 2021. It brings an all-new line-up for 2023, with former drivers Richard Verschoor and Calan Williams moving on to Van Amersfoort Racing and GT World Challenge Europe respectively. Clement Novalak will bring the experience, entering his second campaign, while graduating rookie Roman Stanek will be looking to make his mark on F2.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Roman Stanek (Czechia) – Another of the F3 graduates, Stanek had a strong 2022 season, finishing fifth with Trident having scored one win and four podiums. Having spent three years in F3 with Charouz, Hitech and Trident respectively, Stanek will be looking to quickly make an impact alongside his fellow rookies.
  • Driver 2: Clement Novalak (France) – Having finished third in F3 in 2021, Novalak had a difficult 2022, finishing 14th with one podium, though his 40-point haul was crucial to MP Motorsport's title success. He'll be looking to build on his rookie season with a return to Trident, who he drove with in 2021.

Van Amersfoort Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Van Amersfoort Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Van Amersfoort Racing

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The 2022 season was VAR's first competing in F2 and F3, having taken over HWA Racelab's grid entries. The Dutch outfit faced a rotation of drivers across the two seats, with five drivers over the season, but Jake Hughes, Amaury Cordeel and super-sub David Beckmann helped it to a respectable 73 points and 10th place in the standings.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Richard Verschoor (Netherlands) – Moving across from Trident, Verschoor will be looking to build on his 2022 season with Trident. He took his first win in the season opening Bahrain sprint race, but had several other close calls, including a first-place finish he was disqualified from in Austria. Verschoor is a strong signing for the newcomers and will be a good steer for the team heading into their second F2 season.
  • Driver 2: Juan Manuel Correa (USA) – Correa will make his long-awaited return to F2 in 2023, having spent the last two years in F3 with ART. The Sauber Academy driver spent three years recovering from the horrific Spa crash which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert but is back on the grid with VAR this season.

Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Last year proved difficult for Campos, falling from seventh to 11th in the standings despite scoring a similar number of points. Ralph Boschung struggled with injury throughout the season and was replaced by former F1 driver Roberto Merhi, while Olli Caldwell faced a one-race ban at Spa. Boschung returns for 2023 for his third season with the team, with Kush Maini promoted from F3.

Confirmed 2023 drivers:

  • Driver 1: Kush Maini (India) – Maini moves up after just one season in F3, having driven with MP Motorsport last year. With one podium and four top 10 finishes under his belt, the rookie will be hoping to adapt quickly in his latest promotion.
  • Driver 2: Ralph Boschung (Switzerland) – Long-term F2 driver Boschung brings a wealth of experience, having first joined Campos in 2017, though this will only be his second full season. He has scored four podiums in his time with the team, and will be hoping for his elusive first win in 2023.
Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Where is Formula 3 racing in 2023?

03–05 March Sakhir, Bahrain
31 March–02 April Melbourne, Australia
19–21 May Imola, Italy
25–28 May Monte Carlo, Monaco
02–04 June Barcelona, Spain
30 June–02 July Spielberg, Austria
07–09 July Silverstone, Great Britain
21–23 July Budapest, Hungary
28–30 July Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
01–03 September Monza, Italy

Who is racing in Formula 3 this season and what did they do in 2022?

Prema Racing

Paul Aron, Prema Racing

Paul Aron, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

  • Driver 1: Paul Aron (Estonia) – third in FRECA with Prema, Mercedes junior
  • Driver 2: Dino Beganovic (Sweden) – FRECA champion with Prema, Ferrari Driver Academy member
  • Driver 3: Zak O'Sullivan (Great Britain) – 11th in F3 with Carlin, Williams junior, 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner

Trident

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

  • Driver 1: Leonardo Fornaroli (Italy) – eighth in FRECA with Trident
  • Driver 2: Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil) – sixth in FRECA with R-ace GP
  • Driver 3: Oliver Goethe (Germany) – Euroformula Open champion with Team Motopark

ART Grand Prix

Kaylen Frederick, ART Grand Prix

Kaylen Frederick, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

  • Driver 1: Kaylen Frederick (USA) – 17th in F3 with Hitech
  • Driver 2: Gregoire Saucy (Switzerland) – 15th in F3 with ART, 2021 FRECA champion
  • Driver 3: Nikola Tsolov (Bulgaria) – Spanish F4 champion with Campos Racing, Alpine Affiliate driver

MP Motorsport

Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

  • Driver 1: Franco Colapinto (Argentina) – ninth in F3 with Van Amersfoort Racing, Wililams Driver Academy member
  • Driver 2: Mari Boya (Spain) – 10th in FRECA with ART
  • Driver 3: Jonny Edgar (Great Britain) – 12th in F3 with Trident, Red Bull Junior Team member

Hitech Grand Prix

Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

  • Driver 1: Sebastian Montoya (Colombia) – 13th in FRECA with Prema, seventh in FRAC with Mumbai Falcons India Racing
  • Driver 2: Gabriele Mini (Italy) – FRECA runner-up with ART
  • Driver 3: TBC

Van Amersfoort Racing

Rafael Villagomez, Van Amersfoort Racing

Rafael Villagomez, Van Amersfoort Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

  • Driver 1: Caio Collet (Brazil) – eighth in F3 with MP Motorsport, Alpine Academy member
  • Driver 2: Rafael Villagomez (Mexico) – 25th in F3 with VAR
  • Driver 3: Tommy Smith (Australia) – 20th in GB3 with Douglas Motorsport

Carlin

Brad Benavides, Carlin

Brad Benavides, Carlin

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

  • Driver 1: Hunter Yeany (USA) – 33rd in F3 with Campos Racing
  • Driver 2: Ollie Gray (Great Britain) – British F4 runner-up with Carlin, Williams Driver Academy member
  • Driver 3: TBC

Campos Racing

Josep Maria Marti, Campos Racing

Josep Maria Marti, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

  • Driver 1: TBC
  • Driver 2: Christian Mansell (Great Britain) – third in Euroformula Open with CryptoTower Racing Team
  • Driver 3: TBC

Jenzer Motorsport

William Alatalo, Jenzer Motorsport

William Alatalo, Jenzer Motorsport

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

  • Driver 1: TBC
  • Driver 2: TBC
  • Driver 3: TBC

PHM Racing by Charouz

Laszlo Toth, Charouz Racing System

Laszlo Toth, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

  • Driver 1: TBC
  • Driver 2: TBC
  • Driver 3: TBC
shares
comments
Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up
Previous article

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up
Next article

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART
Megan White More from
Megan White
Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART
FIA F2

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up
FIA F2

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Slade to make Trans Am debut
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Slade to make Trans Am debut

Supercars driver Tim Slade is set to make his Trans Am debut in Tasmania next month.

Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen

AJ Foyt Racing has unveiled the Sexton Properties-sponsored car that will be driven this year by IndyCar Series rookie Benjamin Pedersen.

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC

Hyundai's new motorsport boss Cyril Abiteboul has downplayed talk of the South Korean car manufacturer eyeing a Formula 1 switch, as he insists rallying remains its priority right now.

Hoonigan celebrates Ken Block's life with touching video
Automotive Automotive

Hoonigan celebrates Ken Block's life with touching video

Ken Block, the international rally star and innovative entrepreneur, died on January 2 after a snowmobile accident. Now, his Hoonigan team has released a new video to celebrate Block’s life and career.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The ladder to F1 never gets any less slippery. But a strong cast of Formula 3 and Formula 2 aces proved sure of foot as they continued their climbs in 2022

FIA F2
Dec 24, 2022
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Prime

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 17, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.