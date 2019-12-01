Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi / Race report

Abu Dhabi F2: Ghiotto signs off with victory

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi F2: Ghiotto signs off with victory
By:
Dec 1, 2019, 10:33 AM

Luca Ghiotto took a convincing win for UNI-Virtuosi in his final Formula 2 race at Abu Dhabi, the last of the 2019 season.

Polesitter Giuliano Alesi, son of ex-F1 driver Jean, made a great start and his lead was 1.7 seconds at the end of the first lap. But by the eighth lap of 22, Ghiotto had eradicated the Ferrari junior’s lead and swept through at Turn 11.

Ghiotto extended his lead to 2.3s after the following lap and the Italian breezed off into the distance, his victory securing him third place in the championship after he had previously lost the spot to Saturday race winner Sergio Sette Camara.

Read Also:

DAMS Nicholas Latifi was under pressure for second in the championship from Ghiotto, but did what was needed to as he took second in the race and set the fastest lap to add two bonus points to his total in his last race before he joins Williams in Formula 1 next year.

Latifi’s teammate Sette Camara started eighth, dropped back to ninth but raced up through the order in impressive fashion, Turn 11 his favourite chosen passing spot.

He stalked Ferrari junior Callum Ilott in the closing five laps, and Ilott’s Sauber Junior Team stablemate Matevos Issakyan had looked to give Ilott a reprieve as he stopped on track and a virtual safety car was called.

But the race went green with two laps to go and Sette Camara sealed the move at Turn 8 as Ilott got sideways under braking, his tyres clearly gone.

Ilott, who will replace Ghiotto next year at Virtuosi, headed fellow Ferrari junior Alesi home in fourth to finish off his rookie F2 season.

Carlin drivers Louis Deletraz and Nobuharu Matsushita battled all race, and diced right up until the flag as Deletraz’s move at Turn 8 just made the difference as he took sixth.

Renault junior Jack Aitken of Campos Racing passed Ferrari-backed Prema driver Mick Schumacher at Turn 11 on the last lap to take the final point on offer in eighth place.

Nyck de Vries' nightmare weekend continued as ART Grand Prix struggled with its set-up, the 2019 champion failing to score a top 10 in the last weekend of the year.

Isaakyan's late retirement, the result of contact with de Vries' teammate Nikita Mazepin, boosted the Dutch driver one spot to 13th.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 22
2 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
France DAMS 22
3 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
France DAMS 22
4 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22
5 20 France Giuliano Alesi
Italy Trident 22
6 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Carlin 22
7 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
United Kingdom Carlin 22
8 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 22
9 9 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 22
10 7 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 22
11 16 United Kingdom Jordan King
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22
12 21 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
Italy Trident 22
13 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
France ART Grand Prix 22
14 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United Kingdom Arden International 22
15 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22
16 14 Japan Marino Sato
Spain Campos Racing 22
3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
France ART Grand Prix 19
12 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 18
10 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Italy Prema Powerteam 16
22 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
United Kingdom Arden International 10
View full results
Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1

Abu Dhabi F2: Sette Camara fights back to win Race 1
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Abu Dhabi
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams UNI-Virtuosi
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec

