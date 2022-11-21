Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Vesti switches to Prema for second season of F2
FIA F2 News

Arthur Leclerc promoted to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023

Arthur Leclerc will make the move up to FIA Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023, it has been announced.

Megan White
By:
Arthur Leclerc promoted to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023

The Ferrari Academy driver will join the French outfit having spent two years with Prema in FIA Formula 3, helping the team to the 2022 teams’ title alongside Ollie Bearman and Jak Crawford.

Leclerc finished sixth in the drivers’ standings in 2022, scoring one win and two podiums. He also claimed the Formula Regional Asian Championship title in February.

The Monegasque driver, brother of Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles, will join the team for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi later this week.

Leclerc said: “I’m delighted to be making the step up to Formula 2 with DAMS in 2023.

“They’re a very successful team that has achieved great results in the championship, and I hope I can be a part of that and continue the team’s success.

“Charles Pic has done an amazing job to help the team back to winning ways throughout the season and I’m aiming to keep that going next year.

“We’ve a lot of work to do before the start of the new campaign in Bahrain in March, and I’m really looking forward to getting started in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi!”

Leclerc made his single seater debut in 2018, finishing fifth in French F4 before taking third in ADAC F4 the following season.

In 2020, he finished as runner-up in the Formula Regional European Championship with six victories and 12 podiums.

Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing

Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

DAMS finished sixth in the 2022 F2 standings, having fielded Ayumu Iwasa and Roy Nissany.

Iwasa claimed the final feature race win of the season in Abu Dhabi, having also scored one earlier win at Paul Ricard and six podiums to finish fifth in the standings. Nissany finished 19th, having scored 20 points.

Team owner Charles Pic said: “It’s great to have Arthur join DAMS for 2023.

“We’ve seen his talent and skill throughout his career so far, and he’s shown in the last two years in F3 that he’s capable of challenging for victories.

“We’re excited to have him in the car for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, preparing for next season.

“The team is aiming for a strong campaign in 2023, and we’ve no doubt that the addition of Arthur will help us towards our goals.”

Leclerc's F3 teammate Bearman will also move up to F2 in 2023, continuing with Prema for his next step up the single seater pyramid. Crawford’s plans have not yet been confirmed.

The trio will be replaced in F3 by Zak O’Sullivan, Dino Beganovic and Paul Aron.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Vesti switches to Prema for second season of F2
Previous article

Vesti switches to Prema for second season of F2
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Iwasa wins finale as Sargeant secures superlicence

F2 Abu Dhabi: Lawson wins red-flagged sprint race Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Lawson wins red-flagged sprint race

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Latest news

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023

Supercars will incorporate visor cam footage to its TV broadcast from 2023 onwards.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

Tsuboi still ‘one step away’ from recovering past form
Super Formula Super Formula

Tsuboi still ‘one step away’ from recovering past form

Toyota’s Sho Tsuboi feels he and his Inging Super Formula team are still “one step away” from rediscovering their past form after another disappointing season.

Holden tribute liveries for WAU, Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars

Holden tribute liveries for WAU, Triple Eight

Famous Holden squads Walkinshaw Andretti United and Triple Eight will sport farewell liveries for the brand at the Supercars finale in Adelaide next week.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Prime

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 17, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.