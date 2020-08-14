Top events
FIA F2 / Barcelona / Practice report

Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice

shares
comments
Barcelona F2: Ticktum leads Schumacher in practice
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 11:55 AM

Dan Ticktum led the way in free practice for this weekend's Barcelona Formula 2 round, heading former F3 title rival Mick Schumacher by nine thousandths of a second.

Prema driver and Ferrari junior Schumacher spent much of the first 15 minutes of the 45-minute session in command of the timesheets, becoming the first driver to break the 90-second barrier with a 1m29.933s.

The German was briefly deposed by Louis Deletraz on a 1m29.807s before regaining control with a 1m29.669s with just under half an hour left on the clock.

But moments later that was beaten by DAMS driver Ticktum, who recorded a 1m29.660s that would go unthreatened for the rest of the session as the field largely turned its attentions to gathering long-run data on the hard-compound Pirelli tyre.

Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda, who became F2's newest winner in the Silverstone sprint race, was third quickest and just 0.101s off the pace for Carlin, although the Japanese driver did experience some late trouble as he stalled in the pitlane twice.

Charouz driver Deletraz ended up fourth, followed by championship leader Callum Ilott in the best of the UNI-Virtuosi entries, HWA's Artem Markelov and Luca Ghiotto for Hitech.

Marino Sato was an encouraging eighth-fastest for Trident but caused a virtual safety car and red flag with nine minutes left on the clock when he went off the track at Turn 4 and parked up on an access road.

Action resumed with just under five minutes left but with no notable changes to the times.

Rounding out the top 10 were Felipe Drugovich (MP Motorsport) and Robert Shwartzman in the second of the Prema cars, a little under half a second slower than teammate Schumacher - with whom he collided while fighting for the lead in the most recent race at Silverstone.

ART Grand Prix had a low-key session as Christian Lundgaard, Ilott's closest challenger in the points, was only 16th-fastest, four places ahead of teammate Marcus Armstrong.

Fresh from his appearance in Formula 1's first Spanish Grand Prix practice session for Williams, Roy Nissany was 22nd and last for Trident after a brief trip through the gravel.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 1'29.660
2 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'29.669 0.009
3 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'29.761 0.101
4 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'29.807 0.147
5 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'29.823 0.163
6 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'29.964 0.304
7 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'30.009 0.349
8 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'30.028 0.368
9 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'30.050 0.390
10 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'30.111 0.451
11 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'30.179 0.519
12 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'30.222 0.562
13 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'30.314 0.654
14 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.320 0.660
15 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 1'30.380 0.720
16 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'30.450 0.790
17 1 Indonesia Sean Gelael
France DAMS 1'30.486 0.826
18 17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 1'30.604 0.944
19 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'30.649 0.989
20 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 1'30.681 1.021
21 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 1'30.947 1.287
22 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 1'31.019 1.359
View full results
Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
