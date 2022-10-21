Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test
FIA F2 News

Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema

Ferrari Academy driver Ollie Bearman is set to move up to FIA Formula 2 in 2023 with Prema, Motorsport.com has learned.

Megan White
By:
Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema

The Briton, who finished third in his rookie FIA Formula 3 season this year, is understood to be moving up the feeder series pyramid with the Italian outfit.

Though Bearman’s seat is yet to be officially confirmed, he is rumoured to be close to finalising a deal.

Bearman’s impressive debut F3 season saw him score one win and eight podiums, finishing behind ART’s champion Victor Martins and Zane Maloney (Trident).

Bearman, alongside Arthur Leclerc and Jak Crawford, helped secure Prema its third F3 teams’ championship in four years, having narrowly missed out to Trident in 2021.

The 2021 ADAC and Italian F4 champion is a finalist for the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, having also reached the finals in 2021.

It is uncertain whether either of the team’s current F2 drivers, 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and Jehan Daruvala, will continue with Prema in 2023.

Daruvala previously said it was unlikely he would continue in the series next year, having completed three campaigns at that level.

The duo currently sit fifth (Daruvala) and 11th (Hauger) respectively with one round to go in Abu Dhabi, although Daruvala is just nine points shy of third place in the standings.

Read Also:

Prema has already confirmed one driver for its 2023 F3 programme, with Mercedes junior Paul Aron moving up from Formula Regional European Championship.

The 18-year-old drove for the team during his maiden season of single-seaters, contesting Italian F4 in 2019, before returning for his FRECA efforts in 2021 and ’22, finishing third in the standings last season.

He is currently occupies third in the points heading into this weekend's Mugello season finale.

Aron took part in the post-season F3 test in Jerez last month for the team, alongside current Carlin F3 driver Zak O’Sullivan and fellow FRECA driver Dino Beganovic.

O’Sullivan finished 11th in the standings this season, Carlin’s best finish in the modern F3 era.

Ferrari junior Beganovic, who also drives for Prema in FRECA, currently leads the standings with 255 points.

shares
comments
IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test
Previous article

IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test
Megan White More from
Megan White
Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor Singapore GP start Singapore GP
Formula 1

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor Singapore GP start

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes Marina Bay
W Series

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

More from
Oliver Bearman
How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season
FIA F3

How Ferrari rising star Bearman fared in his maiden FIA F3 season

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale Monza
FIA F3

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend Monza
FIA F3

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

Prema Powerteam More from
Prema Powerteam
Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded Portimao
European Le Mans

Prema wins ELMS title as Le Mans auto-invites awarded

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash Baku
FIA F2

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle
MotoGP MotoGP

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin blitzed the Malaysian Grand Prix pole record as the top three MotoGP title protagonists struggled, with points leader Francescso Bagnaia crashing.

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner believes there should be a rethink over Formula 1’s budget cap rules as the paddock awaits news of what action Red Bull may face.

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1

The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test

Formula 1's second visit to the United States in 2022 began with Ferrari sweeping both sessions at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. But it was an unusual opening day that offered little in the way of meaningful clues as to what the true pecking order is right now.

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during United States Grand Prix practice at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.