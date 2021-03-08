The FIA Formula 3 graduate, driving for Charouz Racing, lowered the day’s benchmark with a 1:42.844s in the final 20 minutes of the three hour afternoon session at the Sakhir Circuit.

Beckmann’s effort was the only lap to dip under the 1:43s bracket, the pace a fair way off the times recorded in last year’s F2 championship round at the venue.

His time was 0.177s faster than that of Carlin’s Dan Ticktum who topped the morning session, which ended up being the second fastest overall on the day.

Drivers and teams spent much of the afternoon session logging race runs before a flurry of fast times arrived in the final 30 minutes.

In fact, Juri Vips, Felipe Drugovich and Christian Lundgaard all had stints holding the top spot during the final hour.

However, it was Beckmann’s effort which held sway in the afternoon session as the German driver headed ART Grand Prix’s Lundgaard by 0.690s.

Last year’s FIA Formula 3 runner-up Theo Pourchaire was third fastest, less than a tenth behind Lundgaard.

UNI Virtuosi driver Drugovich was fourth albeit more than a second adrift of Beckmann, while Hitech Grand Prix’s Vips ended up fifth.

Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri was among the list of drivers to enjoy a spell at the top of the times, but would go on to slot into sixth spot at the chequered flag.

A late flying lap from Marino Sato (Trident) put the Japanese driver into seventh in front of Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix), Bent Viscaal (Trident) and Guanyu Zhou (UNI Virtuosi), who completed the top 10.

Zhou was able to log significantly more laps in the afternoon compared to his morning run with 28 laps in the books.

It was a similar case for Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman although the Ferrari Driver Academy member didn’t appear on track in the first hour.

The Russian climbed up as far as third on the leaderboard before ending the session in 13th position.

Meanwhile, Ticktum, who had topped the morning outing, appeared to spend the afternoon working on race runs that saw him down in 20th at the chequered flag.

FIA Formula 2 testing continues tomorrow with the day 2 morning session set to begin at 6am UK time.

Bahrain test - Day 1 results:

Pos. Driver 8 Mar 8 Mar 1 David Beckmann

Charouz Racing System 1'44.529

31 1'42.844

19 2 Dan Ticktum

Carlin 1'43.021

14 1'48.885

24 3 Christian Lundgaard

ART Grand Prix 1'44.880

21 1'43.534

32 4 Théo Pourchaire

ART Grand Prix 1'45.038

19 1'43.570

36 5 Liam Lawson

Hitech Grand Prix 1'43.621

17 1'44.280

24 6 Jehan Daruvala

Carlin 1'43.761

15 1'49.637

26 7 Felipe Drugovich

UNI-Virtuosi 1'44.706

25 1'43.871

28 8 Jüri Vips

Hitech Grand Prix 1'44.143

16 1'44.079

18 9 Oscar Piastri

Prema Racing 1'44.346

8 1'44.088

21 10 Lirim Zendeli

MP Motorsport 1'44.095

35 1'45.010

36 11 Marino Sato

Trident 1'44.620

15 1'44.279

38 12 Bent Viscaal

Trident 1'44.408

19 1'44.314

40 13 Guanyu Zhou

UNI-Virtuosi 1'45.060

18 1'44.322

28 14 Marcus Armstrong

DAMS 1'44.480

13 1'44.331

34 15 Guilherme Samaia

Charouz Racing System 1'44.332

31 1'45.189

16 16 Roy Nissany

DAMS 1'45.471

18 1'44.581

23 17 Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing 1'58.546

7 1'44.678

18 18 Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport 1'44.859

38 1'45.134

39 19 Matteo Nannini

HWA Racelab 1'45.486

26 1'45.316

27 20 Ralph Boschung

Campos Racing 1'45.496

24 1'45.561

17 21 Gianluca Petecof

Campos Racing 1'46.362

27 1'46.238

33 22 Alessio Deledda

HWA Racelab 1'48.816

28 1'48.990



