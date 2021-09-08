Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza

The podium finisher contested the first four rounds of the season with Charouz Racing System, but was replaced by F3 driver Enzo Fittipaldi mid-season.

But the Spanish team has confirmed that the German will join them for this weekend in a bid to build on his tally of 25 points, which includes third place in Sprint Race 1 at Sakhir and second in Sprint Race 2 at Baku.

He will join Ralph Boschung in the garage, becoming the third driver to take to the wheel of the number 20 car at Campos this season, with Gianluca Petecof and Nannini also enjoying spells at the team.

Beckmann was a title contender in the 2020 Formula 3 season, eventually finishing sixth with five podiums, including two wins.

“I’m extremely happy joining Campos Racing and continue contesting the FIA Formula 2 Championship at Monza," said Beckmann. "Campos Racing is a strong, experienced team and has a long tradition working with very talented and successful drivers.

"It would be amazing to translate this first chance into a long-term partnership but let’s take everything step by step. I want to prove my speed at Monza and build on it scoring some good points for Campos Racing.”

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Campos sporting director Adrian Campos added: ”Monza is one of the most iconic and fastest circuits on the calendar and we expect to be competitive over the weekend in order to collect as much points as possible.

“Of course, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to David Beckmann.

"It’s amazing to have such a talented driver with us because teaming up with Ralph (Boschung), we have an extraordinary line-up with two youngsters with a bright future.

"We would like to have him defending the Campos Racing colours after Monza, and we are working to do it if possible.”

Beckmann also previously drove for ART Grand Prix in F3 in 2019, finishing 14th, and for Jenzer and Trident in GP3 the previous year.

The move means Nannini will miss his home race.

He competed in the first round of the season in Bahrain for HWA Racelab, before moving to Campos for the remaining rounds, although he did not drive in Monaco, with Jack Aitken replacing him.

Nannini, who hails from Faenza, has also been conducting an F3 campaign alongside his F2 efforts, and sits 13th in the standings, with one win and two podiums to his name.