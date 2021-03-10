Boschung tops final F2 session, Lundgaard fastest overall

The Swiss driver, sporting a special tribute livery on his car to Campos Racing’s recently deceased founder Adrian Campos, clocked a 1m44.095s time, which proved enough to end the session fastest.

Boschung emerged at the top of the timesheets at the end of the first hour having posted a 1m47.100s, before going on to lower the benchmark further in the final 10 minutes.

Teammate Gianluca Petecof and Williams Formula 1 test driver Roy Nissany (DAMS) fired in late efforts to slot into second and third respectively. Petecof’s personal best was 0.632s shy of Boschung.

While Boschung took the spoils in the final session of the there-day test, it was ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard who proved fastest overall.

The Dane’s 1m41.697s effort set midway through Tuesday’s morning session, during a qualifying run, was the time to beat for the rest of the field.

Lundgaard’s lap was only 0.218s shy of the pole position time set by Callum Ilott at last year’s championship round at the Sakhir circuit.

Race simulations were the order for the final three hour session with only a few drivers venturing out for late flying laps.

Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman was fourth fastest in the afternoon running although he was the first of a bunch of runners that elected against going for a late fast lap. His respective time logged during a race run was some 2.241s adrift of the pacesetter Boschung.

MP Motorsport's Lirim Zendeli ended up fifth ahead of the second Prema of FIA Formula 3 champion Oscar Piastri.

Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) spent the first half of the session in the pits before going on to post a time good enough for seventh.

Fellow FIA F3 graduates Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix) and Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) were eighth and ninth, while Charouz Racing’s Guilherme Samaia rounded out the top 10.

This morning's pacesetter Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) was 11th fastest, while Lundgaard, who topped the times overall, was down in 18th position.

The teams will return to the circuit for the F2 championship season opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 26-28 March.

Results:

Pos Time Laps Driver Team 1 1'44.905 59 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 2 1'45.537 55 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 3 1'46.104 60 Roy Nissany DAMS 4 1'47.146 53 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 5 1'47.307 60 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 6 1'47.326 53 Oscar Piastri Prema Racing 7 1'47.409 39 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 8 1'47.426 42 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 9 1'47.598 57 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 10 1'47.698 43 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 11 1'47.891 61 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 12 1'47.893 39 Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab 13 1'47.965 64 Dan Ticktum Carlin 14 1'48.128 61 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 15 1'48.332 39 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 16 1'48.446 50 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 17 1'48.456 36 Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 18 1'48.487 41 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 19 1'48.613 43 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 20 1'48.630 41 Bent Viscaal Trident 21 1'48.926 31 Marino Sato Trident 22 1'50.048 33 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System

shares