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FIA F2 Madrid

Colton Herta withdraws from both Madring F2 races

Herta’s weekend ended after a qualifying crash in Madrid

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Colton Herta, Hitech GP

Colton Herta, Hitech GP

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Colton Herta has withdrawn from both races at the Madring Formula 2 round.

The Hitech driver crashed out of qualifying on Friday at Madrid’s new track, with the rear end slipping away in Turn 19. He hit both walls, damaging the front, the rear and the right-hand side of his car.

 

Herta successively withdrew from both races on Saturday and Sunday, reportedly feeling “unwell”. No comment was made about his presence or absence at the next rounds.

The former IndyCar runner decided to pursue his F1 dream with a Cadillac test and development role, but was under no illusions that his switch to F2 was going to be easy.

However, he probably didn’t expect to struggle this much. Herta has qualified in the top 10 just once across 11 rounds and has scored 26 points so far this season – 20 of them in the first five rounds.

In other words, the Californian’s progress hasn’t been obvious, and he endured arguably his worst weekend of the season in Monza where he crashed twice. That’s three accidents in his last six F2 sessions.

Meanwhile, Hitech team-mate Ritomo Miyata finally clinched his maiden F2 victory at the 76th time of asking on Saturday, while fellow American Ugo Ugochukwu won the 2026 F3 title earlier on Sunday.

More to follow…

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