Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash Next / Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer
FIA F2 / Baku News

Cordeel banned for Silverstone F2 round over penalty points

Van Amersfoort Racing's Amaury Cordeel has been suspended for the Silverstone Formula 2 round after accumulating 12 penalty points on his racing licence.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Cordeel banned for Silverstone F2 round over penalty points

Cordeel, a newcomer to Formula 2 having stepped up to VAR's rookie team despite a less-than-stellar Formula 3 career, swerved across into the path of Campos' Olli Caldwell at Turn 4 in Sunday's feature race, putting both cars out on the spot.

As a result, Cordeel was handed a three-place grid penalty for his next F2 round having been deemed to be at fault, but the addition of an extra penalty point on his licence means he will field a one-round ban.

The official FIA stewards' report read: "Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 14 (Caldwell) was behind Car 25 between Turns 3 and 4.

"Car 14 chose an outside line and was alongside Car 25 on the straight approaching Turn 4. Car 25 was focussed on the cars ahead and did not see Car 14 on his left.

"Car 25 moved across to the left making contact with Car 14 and forcing them both in to the wall. Both cars retired. Car 25 was deemed to be wholly at fault for causing the collision."

Cordeel becomes the first driver to reach the full 12 points on his F2 licence since Mahaveer Raghunathan in 2019, who was banned for the round at the Red Bull Ring having been involved in a number of incidents throughout his infamous stint with MP Motorsport.

The Dutch squad then replaced Raghunathan with Pato O'Ward, during the Mexican's short stint in the Red Bull junior programme before moving into IndyCar.

Four of Cordeel's penalty points came in qualifying at Jeddah after failing to respect the flags, and his weekend lasted just one lap after crash damage in the sprint race precluded him from driving in the full feature race.

Both Cordeel and Caldwell remain scoreless after the first 12 races of the 2022 F2 championship season, along with Cem Bolukbasi, who was also called up to the stewards after an altercation broke out between the Turkish driver's father and Roy Nissany.

Nissany's trainer then became involved in the altercation, which has resulted in a €5000 fine for Bolukbasi and the removal of his father's credentials for the next round at Silverstone.

shares
comments
F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash
Previous article

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash
Next article

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Wehrlein has "good first impression" of Porsche Gen3 Formula E car
Formula E

Wehrlein has "good first impression" of Porsche Gen3 Formula E car

"Crazy strategy" failed to pay off for Giovinazzi at Jakarta FE race Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

"Crazy strategy" failed to pay off for Giovinazzi at Jakarta FE race

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Jakarta ePrix Prime
Formula E

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Latest news

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer
FIA F2 FIA F2

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer

Cordeel banned for Silverstone F2 round over penalty points
FIA F2 FIA F2

Cordeel banned for Silverstone F2 round over penalty points

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Baku: Hauger takes first feature win after heartbreaking Vips crash

F2 Baku: Vesti takes maiden series win in disrupted sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Baku: Vesti takes maiden series win in disrupted sprint race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.