Daruvala named Red Bull junior, seals F2 move

Daruvala, a former Force India protege, will partner fellow F3 graduate and Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda at Carlin, which becomes the 10th team to confirm its full F2 roster for the coming season.

"I’m very proud to be going into the season as a Red Bull junior which will of course be added pressure but I believe I have the platform to deliver, so it’s going to be up to me," Daruvala said.

A former frontrunner on the two-litre Formula Renault scene, Daruvala contested two seasons in the DTM-supporting European F3 with Carlin in 2017-18, and won a single race in each of the campaigns.

Following the merger between European F3 and GP3, he joined the resulting FIA F3 series with Prema, which dominated the campaign and propelled Daruvala to a title challenge.

He would eventually finish third behind his Ferrari-backed squadmates Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong, both of whom are likewise graduating to F2.

"We’re delighted to welcome Jehan back to the team for his third season with us," said Carlin team owner Trevor Carlin.

“His performances last year in FIA F3 were extremely impressive and we really believe in him. There’s no reason why he can’t make it all the way to the top.

“Without a doubt there will be a lot to learn – both for Jehan as a driver in a more powerful car and also for the team with the new 18-inch wheels but we have a great team ready to meet those challenges."

Red Bull had previously announced Tsunoda, Super Formula newcomer Juri Vips, F3 drivers Liam Lawson, Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan, and F4 competitors Jak Crawford and Jonny Edgar as its junior roster for 2020.

Following Daruvala's announcement at Carlin, only the two Trident seats are yet to be officially filled on the F2 grid.

2020 F2 line-up so far:

Team Drivers Carlin Yuki Tsunoda Jehan Daruvala ART Grand Prix Marcus Armstrong

Christian Lundgaard UNI-Virtuosi Callum Ilott Guan Yu Zhou DAMS Dan Ticktum Sean Gelael Prema Racing Mick Schumacher Robert Shwartzman Charouz Racing System Louis Deletraz Pedro Piquet MP Motorsport Felipe Drugovich

Nobuharu Matsushita Campos Racing Jack Aitken

Guilherme Samaia

Trident TBA

TBA HWA Artem Markelov Giuliano Alesi Hitech GP Luca Ghiotto

Nikita Mazepin

