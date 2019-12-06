Top events
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi December testing / Testing report

Deletraz fastest again on second day of F2 test

shares
comments
Deletraz fastest again on second day of F2 test
By:
Dec 6, 2019, 1:23 PM

Louis Deletraz set a last-gasp fastest time for the second consecutive day of Formula 2 post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

Having pipped ART's Marcus Armstrong to the top spot on Thursday, Deletraz - testing for Charouz - edged another Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman by setting a 1m50.124s with five minutes to go in the afternoon session.

Prema driver Shwartzman himself had overhauled Deletraz by just over a hundredth of a second a few minutes prior, and wound up 0.052s adrift at the chequered flag.

None of the other participating drivers came close to the pair in the afternoon, meaning Armstrong's benchmark from the morning - a 1m50.436s - proved good enough for third overall.

Fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott (UNI-Virtuosi) was 0.025s slower than Armstrong and exactly level with Deletraz heading into the mid-day break, and though he posted no representative single-lap effort in the afternoon, his earlier time sealed fourth place on the day.

Nikita Mazepin (Carlin) was third-quickest in the afternoon and was fifth overall on the strength of his morning time, narrowly ahead of UNI-Virtuosi's Guan Yu Zhou and MP Motorsport's Ralph Boschung.

Pedro Piquet, partnering Deletraz at Charouz, was fourth-fastest after the break and made up the top eight on the day.

DAMS' new ex-Red Bull junior recruit Dan Ticktum, Boschung's MP stablemate Felipe Drugovich, ART's Renault-backed rookie Christian Lundgaard and Prema's other Ferrari protege Mick Schumacher were the only other drivers to lap below 1m51s.

Mazepin and Ticktum came to a halt on-track to cause red-flag stoppages, before and after the mid-day break respectively.

Louis Deletraz, Charouz Racing System

Louis Deletraz, Charouz Racing System
1/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing
2/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing
3/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Marcus Armstrong, ART Grand Prix

Marcus Armstrong, ART Grand Prix
4/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Pedro Piquet, Charouz Racing System

Pedro Piquet, Charouz Racing System
5/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport
6/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin
7/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Artem Markelov, BWT HWA Racelab

Artem Markelov, BWT HWA Racelab
8/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Giuliano Alesi, BWT HWA RACELAB

Giuliano Alesi, BWT HWA RACELAB
9/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Marino Sato, Trident

Marino Sato, Trident
10/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Guilherme Samaia, Campos Racing

Guilherme Samaia, Campos Racing
11/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Guilherme Samaia, Campos Racing

Guilherme Samaia, Campos Racing
12/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Sean Gelael, Dams

Sean Gelael, Dams
13/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix
14/15

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Roy Nissany, Trident

Roy Nissany, Trident
15/15

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Schumacher: Second F2 year can be “head start” for F1 2021

Previous article

Schumacher: Second F2 year can be “head start” for F1 2021
Series FIA F2
Event Abu Dhabi December testing
Sub-event Friday
Drivers Louis Deletraz , Robert Shwartzman , Marcus Armstrong
Teams Charouz Racing System
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec

