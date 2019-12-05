Top events
Previous
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi December testing / Testing report

Deletraz edges ART rookies on first day of F2 test

shares
comments
Deletraz edges ART rookies on first day of F2 test
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 1:21 PM

Louis Deletraz pipped Ferrari Formula 1 junior Marcus Armstrong to lead the opening day of Formula 2 post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

Deletraz, driving for Charouz Racing, improved to a 1m50.543s at the last moment to deny Armstrong's ART Grand Prix outfit a 1-2.

The French team led the way through Armstrong's Renault-backed squadmate and fellow F3 racer Christian Lundgaard - whose 2020 seat is yet to be confirmed - for most of the afternoon session.

Lundgaard's 1m50.923s was enough to put him 0.024s clear of Mick Schumacher's first-hour benchmark, which had allowed the Ferrari junior to lead Deletraz by just over a hundredth of a second heading into the mid-day break.

Armstrong found another half a tenth as qualifying simulations began in the final hour, only for a Mahaveer Raghunathan stoppage to bring out the red flag.

Once this was withdrawn, Armstrong improved further, only to be left a quarter of a second adrift by Deletraz's last-gasp effort.

Schumacher was fourth-fastest in the afternoon and took the spot in the overall classification, although his morning time ultimately stood as his best effort.

Nikita Mazepin, running for Carlin, made up the top five on the day, likewise courtesy of his opening-session effort as he logged no representative short-run efforts late on.

The same was true for Renault protege Guanyu Zhou, who ended up sixth overall.

DAMS driver Sean Gelael and HWA's 2020 signing Artem Markelov were the only two other drivers to lap within a second of Deletraz, albeit with both more than nine tenths adrift.

Luca Ghiotto (Trident) and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott (UNI-Virtuosi) made up the top 10, ahead of newcomers Pedro Piquet (Charouz) and ex-Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum - the latter confirmed at DAMS alongside Gelael for 2020.

Slider
List

Sean Gelael, Dams

Sean Gelael, Dams
1/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Louis Deletraz, Charouz Racing System

Louis Deletraz, Charouz Racing System
2/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Niko Kari, Campos Racing

Niko Kari, Campos Racing
3/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix
4/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing
5/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin
6/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Nikita Mazepin, Carlin

Nikita Mazepin, Carlin
7/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Marino Sato, Trident

Marino Sato, Trident
8/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Guilherme Samaia, Campos Racing

Guilherme Samaia, Campos Racing
9/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Dan Ticktum, Dams

Dan Ticktum, Dams
10/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Luca Ghiotto, Trident

Luca Ghiotto, Trident
11/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Dan Ticktum, Dams

Dan Ticktum, Dams
12/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Giuliano Alesi, BWT HWA RACELAB

Giuliano Alesi, BWT HWA RACELAB
13/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport
14/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix
15/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Dan Ticktum, Dams

Dan Ticktum, Dams
16/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing
17/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin
18/18

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Abu Dhabi December testing
Sub-event Thursday
Drivers Louis Deletraz , Marcus Armstrong , Christian Lundgaard
Teams Charouz Racing System
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

FIA F2 Next session

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov - 1 Dec

