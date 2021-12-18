Tickets Subscribe
Drugovich tops second day of F2 Abu Dhabi test for MP
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi December testing Testing report

Doohan fastest on final day of F2 post-season test

By:
, News editor

Jack Doohan edged Felipe Drugovich to top the final day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

Doohan fastest on final day of F2 post-season test

The Australian FIA F3 graduate continued to impress in F2 machinery, clocking a 1m36.110s to emerge fastest after six hours of running in much cooler conditions compared to the previous two days of the test.

Doohan, driving for Virtuosi Racing, was 0.029s faster than MP Motorsport’s Drugovich. The pair set their personal best times in a morning session that ran without any red flag stoppages.

After stetting the pace on Friday, Drugovich topped the afternoon session but his time was 0.232s shy of Doohan’s pace from the morning outing. 

Jehan Daruvala logged the fastest time of the three days courtesy of a 1m35.435 on Thursday. But the Indian, competing for Prema Racing, could only manage a time good enough for seventh in Saturday’s combined times. 

Daruvala’s three-day test benchmark proved 0.142 faster than the second best time set by Drugovich on Friday. 

Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung closed out a strong performance in the three-day test by clocking the third fastest time of the day, 0.093s adrift of pacesetter Doohan.

Liam Lawson ended his first outing for Carlin in fourth ahead of teammate and Williams Formula 1 junior Logan Sergeant.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire was sixth fastest in front of his fellow 2021 F2 rivals Daruvala, Roy Nissany (DAMS) and Marcus Armstrong (Hitech Grand Prix).

FIA F3 champion Dennis Hauger rounded out the top 10 on the final day in his first competitive F2 outing for Prema Racing. The Norwegian improved as the test progressed, ending the final afternoon session third fastest, although his benchmark was slower than his morning effort. 

The afternoon session was not without incident as Boschung and F2 rookie Frederik Vesti forced officials to deploy the red flags twice during the three hour session.

Vesti did however end the day 12th overall to emerge the second fastest rookie behind Hauger.

F2 will return to the track in the new year when pre-season testing begins ahead of a 14-round calendar, beginning in Bahrain from 18-20 March.   

Morning session results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant   Time   Gap  Laps 
11 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1'35.614   35
3 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1'36.079 0.465 34
2 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1'36.228 0.614 47
10 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'36.258 0.644 45
6 Liam Lawson Carlin 1'36.271 0.657 31
8 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1'36.329 0.715 22
22 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1'36.465 0.851 16
21 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1'36.551 0.937 44
16 Roy Nissany DAMS 1'36.612 0.998 44
10  1 Dennis Hauger Prema Racing 1'36.618 1.004 26
11  5 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1'36.627 1.013 16
12  20 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1'36.720 1.106 48
13  7 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1'36.766 1.152 18
14  9 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1'36.870 1.256 31
15  12 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1'36.877 1.263 30
16  4 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1'37.010 1.396 32
17  14 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1'37.020 1.406 36
18  17 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1'37.161 1.547 20
19  15 J.M.Correa Charouz Racing System 1'37.349 1.735 36
20  25 Calan Williams Trident 1'37.666 2.052 31
21  24 Teppei Natori Trident 1'37.666 2.052 29
22  23 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'37.916 2.302 21

Afternoon session results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant   Time   Delay   Laps 
5 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1'36.155   44
2 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1'36.271 0.116 46
7 Marcus Armstrong Hitech Grand Prix 1'36.380 0.225 51
1 Dennis Hauger Prema Racing 1'36.426 0.271 46
3 Jack Doohan UNI-Virtuosi 1'36.495 0.340 48
6 Liam Lawson Carlin 1'36.608 0.453 48
15 J.M.Correa Charouz Racing System 1'36.687 0.532 41
22 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1'36.783 0.628 34
14 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1'36.864 0.709 45
10  8 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1'36.921 0.766 51
11  11 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1'36.992 0.837 49
12  4 Marino Sato UNI-Virtuosi 1'37.000 0.845 48
13  17 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1'37.094 0.939 42
14  24 Teppei Natori Trident 1'37.150 0.995 51
15  16 Roy Nissany DAMS 1'37.478 1.323 60
16  23 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'37.480 1.325 45
17  20 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1'37.610 1.455 51
18  25 Calan Williams Trident 1'37.903 1.748 44
19  10 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'38.938 2.783 62
20  12 Clément Novalak MP Motorsport 1'38.999 2.844 38
21  21 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1'39.042 2.887 46
22  9 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1'39.396 3.241 50
