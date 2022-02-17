Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team

Former Formula 1 driver Charles Pic has secured an agreement to take over the DAMS racing team.

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Pic, who competed in F1 with Marussia in 2012 and Caterham in 2013 before acting as Lotus F1 test driver in 2014, has acquired full control of the French racing team taking over from co-team principals Olivier and Gregory Driot who had been in charge since the passing of their father and team founder Jean-Paul Driot in 2019.

DAMS, which currently competes in Formula E running the Nissan e.dams squad and its own team in Formula 2, will remain unchanged under Pic’s ownership with driver line-ups and team personnel staying put under managing director Francois Sicard and chief engineer Remi Decorzent.

The 32-year-old has long held ties to DAMS through his family, as his grandfather Charles-Pierre Andre supported former DAMS drivers Eric Bernard and Olivier Panis during their careers while his younger brother Arthur Pic raced for the team in the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in 2012.

“I am still very passionate about motorsport, and this is a long-term project,” Pic said, who moved into management in 2015 after ending his full-time racing career.

“I look forward to working with Francois Sicard and Remi Decorzent, who will continue to manage the team on a daily basis and I have full trust in them. I hugely believe DAMS can be successful both on and off track and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with François, Remi and the rest of the DAMS team members.

“I would like to thank Olivier and Gregory for this great opportunity to continue the DAMS story.”

Olivier and Gregory Driot, DAMS

Olivier and Gregory Driot, DAMS

Photo by: Sebastiaan Rozendaal / Dutch Photo Agency

In a joint statement from the Driot brothers, they revealed the team wasn’t up for sale before Pic’s approach but having overseen the team and ensured stability since their father’s death, they felt the former F1 driver was the right person to lead the team forward.

“We were contacted by Charles and very quickly found his approach and vision in line with our values and racing spirit,” the pair said.

“Charles has achieved a lot in motorsport, he’s a great asset and his plans will bring the team forward and help maintain DAMS’ successful legacy.

“[We are sure Pic can] make sure DAMS’ successful legacy carries on and to secure the future of the DAMS employees. It was never a question of money. With Charles, DAMS is in good hands.”

DAMS was founded in 1988 and began racing in the International Formula 3000 championship, and has enjoyed incredible success winning 15 drivers’ titles and 16 teams’ championships across multiple series including Formula E, F2 (and in its previous GP2 Series guise), Formula Renault 3.5 Series and Auto GP.

The Le Mans-based team has also played a key role in many young drivers’ careers, having helped 32 drivers reach F1 including Carlos Sainz Jr, Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean, Jolyon Palmer and Panis.

“Although it is with a heavy heart that we are handing over the team, this is the best way to ensure the DAMS legacy remains and expands,” the outgoing DAMS team bosses added. “After our father passed, we have always aimed to continue driving the team forwards.

“However, we know DAMS can excel even further under Charles, and especially with the passionate and loyal people who have been working with us for many years.

“We want the best for DAMS and Charles has a deep knowledge of motorsport. Under his watch the team’s legacy will continue and flourish. We feel our father would have been proud of this next step. When Charles approached us, we thought this was a great opportunity, not only for the staff, but also the legacy of the Driot family. It is a great honour for us to hand over DAMS to another great French motorsport name.”

DAMS is preparing for the 2022 Formula 2 championship with a driver line-up of Roy Nissany and Ayumu Iwasa, while it continues to run the Nissan e.dams squad in Formula E with a driver duo of Sebastien Buemi and Maximilian Gunther with both picking up their first points of the season last weekend at the Mexico City ePrix.

