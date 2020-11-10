Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added

shares
comments
F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added
By:

Formula 2 and Formula 3 will both visit new circuits in 2021 after unveiling their provisional calendars on Tuesday.

Following confirmation last week that F2 and F3 would no longer share race weekends in a bid to cut costs for both championships, the series announced their schedules shortly after F1's calendar was unveiled.

F2 will begin its season in Bahrain on 26-28 March before supporting the Monaco Grand Prix at the end of May, followed by a visit to Baku two weeks later.

Silverstone will play host to round four of the season before the summer break, which will last close to two months for F2 before the next race at Monza. Sochi will then host round six of the season on 24-26 September.

The newly-announced Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah will be supported by F2, taking place on 26-28 November before the season finale takes place in Abu Dhabi on 3-5 December.

Each round will be made up of three races, with the precise weekend format set to be confirmed at a later date.

F3 will stage its season-opener in Barcelona on 7-9 May before supporting most of the European F1 races across France (25-27 June), Austria (2-4 July), Hungary (30 July - 1 August) and Belgium (27-29 August).

The returning Dutch Grand Prix will be supported by F3 at Zandvoort on 3-5 September, followed by the season finale at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas on 22-24 October.

"As announced last week, one of our costs control measures for 2021 is to limit the number of rounds which will automatically lessen the teams' budget," said F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

"But thanks to F1 and the FIA's support, we will now have three races per event.

"The 2021 F2 provisional calendar is a mixture of European and overseas circuits, with venues that have always been very popular amongst the drivers and the fans alike. The addition of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia makes it all the more exciting.

"I'm quite interested to see the F3 cars run at Zandvoort and Austin. These are two exciting new venues for us. We will also go back to Le Castellet where we saw great racing in previous years."

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021

Previous article

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2 , FIA F3
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added

Is F1's 23-race calendar too much and too ambitious?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1's 23-race calendar too much and too ambitious?

Australian GP working towards fan attendance for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Australian GP working towards fan attendance for 2021

Percat buys history-making car
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Percat buys history-making car

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"

Davison to drive DJR Mustang next week
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison to drive DJR Mustang next week

Latest news

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021

Pourchaire to make F2 debut with HWA in Bahrain
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Pourchaire to make F2 debut with HWA in Bahrain

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

Trending

1
MotoGP

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

19m
2
MotoGP

Marquez won't race again in 2020 MotoGP season

42m
3
FIA F2

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added

1h
4
Formula 1

Is F1's 23-race calendar too much and too ambitious?

1h
5
Formula 1

Australian GP working towards fan attendance for 2021

1h

Latest news

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added
F2

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021
F2

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021

Pourchaire to make F2 debut with HWA in Bahrain
F2

Pourchaire to make F2 debut with HWA in Bahrain

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Formula 1

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

FIA explains marshals' delay in dealing with F2 fire
F2

FIA explains marshals' delay in dealing with F2 fire

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.