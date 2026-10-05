F2 announces 2027 calendar with new additions revealed

FIA Formula 2 has revealed its calendar for the 2027 season, featuring a new visit to the Americas as part of the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix program, adding a trip before the finale in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Bruno Michel, CEO of FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3, made the announcement in Mexico City: "The addition of Mexico City to our 2027 FIA Formula 2 calendar will bring the category closer to new audiences and strengthen its position as a global platform for the next generation of Formula 1 talent. I would also like to thank Rafael Villagómez Sr., who was key to making this possible. I can't wait for Mexican fans attending the Mexico GP to enjoy our races live at this great circuit!"

The series will feature a total of 14 rounds, starting in Bahrain and ending in Abu Dhabi, as has become tradition.

The race in Mexico marks the first time the category visits Latin America, expanding its presence after running two races in North America in 2026—in Miami and Canada—as replacements for the opening rounds in the Middle East. Canada remains on the calendar following the success of the 2026 edition.

Istanbul also joins the calendar with the circuit's return to F1.

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

New car for 2027

The category will debut a new car in 2027, which was unveiled a month ago. The vehicle will maintain the conceptual base of the current generation to prioritize cost control for the teams, introducing specific improvements in aerodynamics, usability, and track performance.

The car will once again be manufactured by Dallara and powered by a 3.4-liter V6 turbo Mecachrome engine capable of delivering 620 HP at 8,750 rpm and 570 Nm of torque, fueled by 100% sustainable Aramco fuel. In contrast, the exterior styling will feature redesigned front and rear wings under the aesthetic influence of modern Formula 1 cars, optimizing airflow to facilitate overtaking and car-following at high speeds.

2027 F2 Calendar

March 12-14 - Sakhir

March 19-21 - Jeddah

April 2-4 - Melbourne

May 21-23 - Montreal

June 4-6 - Monte-Carlo

July 2-4 - Silverstone

July 9-11 - Red Bull Ring

September 3-5 - Monza

September 10-12 - Madring

September 24-26 - Baku

October 1-3 - Istanbul

October 29-31 - Mexico City

December 3-5 - Losail

December 10-12 - Yas Marina