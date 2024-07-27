All Series
FIA F2 Spa-Francorchamps

F2 Belgium: Sprint race postponed due to rain

F2 sprint race postponed as heavy rain falls at Spa-Francorchamps

Sam Hall
Upd:
Marshals on the wet track

The F2 sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix has been postponed due to extreme levels of rainfall at Spa-Francorchamps.

As was the case for the F3 sprint race at Silverstone which was also postponed due to rain, the 18 laps outing has been rescheduled to run following Formula 1 qualifying, with the race set to start at 18:15 local time.

For the partially reversed-grid race, ART driver Zak O’Sullivan had been set to start from pole position with MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger joining him on the front row.

Having set the fastest time in qualifying, championship contender Paul Aron (Hitech) would ordinarily have been expected to line up in 10th, but due to a pair of five-place grid penalties for misdemeanours last time out in Hungary, was pushed back to 20th.

Fellow challenger Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta) and points leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) would have started from ninth and eighth respectively.

The announcement of the postponement came after 50 minutes of delays in beginning the starting procedure, with the 22-car field kept in the pitlane while the safety car sat on the start straight.

Around 40 minutes into the delay and after tractors had blown the worst of the standing water from the track, Bernd Maylander completed a lap in the safety car but the track was still not deemed safe.

F2 last had a race cancelled in 2021 at the Russian Grand Prix, with this also due to heavy rain. On that occasion, it was the middle of a trio of races, with F2 running to a different schedule.

Top Comments

