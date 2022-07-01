Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti to Silverstone pole

Logan Sargeant took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole position at Silverstone, dominating qualifying to take the front spot for Carlin at their home race.

Megan White
By:
F2 Britain: Sargeant beats Vesti to Silverstone pole

The Williams junior led practice earlier in the day, and stormed to the top of the timesheets early in the session with a 1m38.946s as the first driver to dip below 1m39s.

Once he took provisional pole, he was unmatchable, despite close challenges from Frederik Vesti (ART) and Prema Racing's Jehan Daruvala.

Sargeant improved midway through the session, shaving 0.5s off an already impressive lap time to seal his first pole position in the series.

It was Carlin's second pole position of the day, with the Farnham-based team also taking pole in FIA Formula 3, courtesy of Zak O'Sullivan.

Vesti set an early benchmark with a 1m39.611s, 0.3s quicker than second placed Jack Doohan (Virtuosi Racing).

Ayumu Iwasa was quick to challenge for second, with a 1m39.655s, before championship leader Felipe Drugovich went third with a 1m39.676s.

Juri Vips was next to take the top spot, with a 1m39.371s, but his tenure was short-lived as Sargeant put in his first flying lap of the session.

Daruvala slotted into second while most of the field pitted, setting a 1m39.115s, but he was soon demoted as the rest of the field returned with fresh soft tyres.

Vesti was quick to bounce back, snatching second back with a 1m38.539s, while Drugovich took third with a 1m38.553s to continue his title fight.

He had looked set to improve on his time, but a spin at Turn 18 ruined a last attempt.

Rival Theo Pourchaire (ART) will line up fourth on Sunday, setting an almost identical time to the Brazilian, who leads the standings by 49 points.

Sargeant's teammate Liam Lawson will line up fifth for the feature race, with Iwasa in sixth and Doohan in seventh.

After failing to improve on his earlier time, Daruvala finished tenth to take pole for Saturday's reverse-grid sprint race, with Enzo Fittipaldi of Charouz in second after struggling with the kerbs at Turn 3 early in the session.

Vips, who was dropped by Red Bull's Junior Team this week after using a racial slur but will remain at Hitech, will line up third for Saturday's race and eighth on Sunday.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'38.432
2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 12 1'38.539 0.107
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'38.553 0.121
4 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 12 1'38.553 0.121
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'38.625 0.193
6 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 12 1'38.734 0.302
7 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'38.901 0.469
8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 10 1'39.013 0.581
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14 1'39.077 0.645
10 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 8 1'39.115 0.683
11 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 12 1'39.222 0.790
12 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'39.266 0.834
13 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'39.429 0.997
14 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 12 1'39.448 1.016
15 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 12 1'39.492 1.060
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 12 1'39.580 1.148
17 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 12 1'39.597 1.165
18 France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'39.660 1.228
19 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'39.677 1.245
20 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14 1'39.691 1.259
21 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 12 1'39.912 1.480
22 Germany David Beckmann
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 9 1'40.291 1.859
The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

