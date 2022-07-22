Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Paul Ricard News

F2 France: Sargeant snatches second pole from Iwasa by 0.006s

Logan Sargeant took his second FIA Formula 2 pole position at Circuit Paul Ricard, snatching the top spot in a last-ditch attempt.

The Carlin driver knocked Ayumu Iwasa off pole after the DAMS driver was unable to make it across the line for a fourth attempt, with the American beating his earlier time by 0.006s, setting a 1m43.871s.

It marks Sargeant's second pole in three rounds, having taken his maiden pole position at Silverstone and sitting second in the standings after two consecutive feature race wins.

Iwasa settled for second after getting caught up in traffic after a late red flag, prompted by Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger stopping on track with seven minutes left in the session.

A dash to the line ensued once the field emerged from the pits, with Felipe Drugovich initially topping the times, before Frederik Vesti shot up from 11th to the top spot.

Iwasa was next to go quickest, before Sargeant toppled him on the final attempt.

Clement Novalak was first out the pits at the start of the 30-minute session, leading MP Motorsport teammate Drugovich at his home race.

The Frenchman was first to set a representative time, with a 1m46.744s, before his teammate bettered him by a second.

Several others followed suit, with Juri Vips briefly top before Virtuosi's Jack Doohan went fastest with a 1m44.953s, just 0.01s quicker than the Hitech driver.

The second runs saw purple sectors across the board, with Drugovich up to third place with a 1m45.100s as home favourite Theo Pourchaire took the top spot with a 1m44.941s.

The ART driver's reign was short-lived though, as Sargeant improved to a 1m44.599s, having been fifth after the first attempts.

As the field pitted at the halfway mark, Drugovich languished in eighth place, with title rival Sargeant out front.

Enzo Fittipaldi was out of his car for Charouz having suffered a technical issue, ending his qualifying session early while running in seventh.

Hauger's terminal issue came as the reigning FIA Formula 3 champion ran in 13th, having also had an issue in this morning's practice session.

Following the red flag, Drugovich reclaimed the top spot, setting a 1m44.241s with a mighty final sector before he was toppled by Vesti, who was 0.2s quicker.

Pourchaire went second but was knocked down to sixth as the times tumbled, while Doohan tussled to get back across the line as the clock ran down.

Vesti settled for third, with the championship leader in fourth and Doohan, who had his second lap time deleted, in fifth. Pourchaire settled for sixth at his home race, with Vips behind him.

Jehan Daruvala will take reverse-grid pole for Saturday's sprint race, with Liam Lawson and Marcus Armstrong lining up in second and third respectively.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 14 1'43.871
2 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 12 1'43.877 0.006
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 14 1'43.900 0.029
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'44.031 0.160
5 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 13 1'44.034 0.163
6 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 13 1'44.161 0.290
7 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 13 1'44.308 0.437
8 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 13 1'44.377 0.506
9 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 14 1'44.483 0.612
10 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 13 1'44.626 0.755
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 14 1'44.758 0.887
12 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 13 1'44.839 0.968
13 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 14 1'44.918 1.047
14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 6 1'45.035 1.164
15 Spain Roberto Merhi
Spain Campos Racing 13 1'45.101 1.230
16 France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'45.117 1.246
17 Germany David Beckmann
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 12 1'45.303 1.432
18 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 8 1'45.397 1.526
19 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 12 1'45.505 1.634
20 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 13 1'45.742 1.871
21 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 12 1'45.743 1.872
22 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'45.773 1.902
Latest news

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2

Verschoor stripped of Austria F2 feature race win

Richard Verschoor has been stripped of his FIA Formula 2 feature race win for not having enough fuel left in his car.

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong choice 'by end of formation lap'
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong choice 'by end of formation lap'

Logan Sargeant says he knew using the wet tyres in the FIA Formula 2 feature race in Austria was the wrong choice by the end of the formation lap.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
