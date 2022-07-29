Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Hungaroring Qualifying report

F2 Hungary: Iwasa snatches maiden pole from Armstrong

Ayumu Iwasa took his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole at the Hungaroring, continuing his strong form after feature race victory in France.

Megan White
By:
The DAMS driver was lingering around the bottom of the top 10 before jumping up to fifth on his penultimate attempt.

But a stunning final flying lap from the Japanese driver shot him to the top spot, a 1m27.930s almost 0.4s clear of second-placed Marcus Armstrong (Hitech) and the only driver to dip below the 1m28s barrier.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich will line up third for Sunday's feature race with MP Motorsport, with title rival Theo Pourchaire (ART) joining him on the second row.

Armstrong was first to set a flying lap, setting a benchmark of 1m29.228s to immediately better Jack Doohan's practice-topping time of 1m29.562s.

The Virtuosi driver slotted into second with his first flying lap, demoting Liam Lawson, Juri Vips and Logan Sargeant, who put in early efforts.

Pourchaire was next to claim the top spot, with a 1m28.883s, but was quickly toppled by teammate Frederik Vesti, who went 0.03s quicker.

Drugovich moved up to second on his second attempt, splitting the ARTs, while Sargeant, who sits third in the drivers' standings, sat in seventh, a 1m29.285s his best so far.

As the field pitted for new tyres around the halfway mark, Olli Caldwell set a sensational 1m28.803s to briefly claim the top spot having run in the gap.

Despite the Campos driver's stellar effort, he finished the session in 13th, bettering his previous personal best qualifying result of 16th.

Doohan and Prema Racing's Jehan Daruvala opted to hold back in the pits in a bid to avoid the traffic seen in FIA Formula 3 qualifying earlier in the day, while further ahead Armstrong reclaimed the top spot with a 1m28.311s, having been running sixth.

Sargeant went second on his next attempt, with a 1m28.381s, before Pourchaire demoted him to third having gone 0.02s quicker.

On the final flying laps, Vips jumped up to fourth with a 1m28.391s, while Drugovich improved to second as Pourchaire stayed third and Iwasa was running in fifth, with a 1m28.530s.

But the Japanese driver's final lap was the decider, putting him to the top of the timesheet with just two minutes remaining, and with those running behind him unable to improve.

Sargeant will line up fifth, with Vips and Vesti in sixth and seventh.

Doohan takes pole for Saturday's reverse-grid sprint race, with Enzo Fittipaldi and 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger lining up second and third.

F2 Hungary: Full qualifying result

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 1'27.930
2 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'28.311 0.381
3 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'28.340 0.410
4 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'28.359 0.429
5 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.381 0.451
6 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'28.391 0.461
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 1'28.562 0.632
8 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.604 0.674
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'28.686 0.756
10 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'28.691 0.761
11 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.750 0.820
12 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.786 0.856
13 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 1'28.803 0.873
14 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 1'28.849 0.919
15 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'29.018 1.088
16 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'29.102 1.172
17 Germany David Beckmann
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'29.343 1.413
18 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 1'29.346 1.416
19 France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'29.481 1.551
20 Spain Roberto Merhi
Spain Campos Racing 1'29.547 1.617
21 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'29.606 1.676
22 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'29.792 1.862
