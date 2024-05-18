F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

The Argentinian, however, is facing an investigation for an incident early in the race.

MP Motorsport driver Colapinto pulled off an on-the-edge last-lap manoeuvre to snatch the first victory of the season from Paul Aron, who instead had to settle for a third second-place result of the campaign.

Following an error from Aron at Rivazza on the penultimate lap, Colapinto drew level along the start straight before banging wheels into Tamburello in a move that saw Aron dip a wheel into the gravel.

Believing himself to have been forced off the track, Aron questioned the legality of the move on the radio.

Although the move was noted by the stewards, no further action was deemed necessary, providing an answer to his question.

While this provided some entertainment, the only other action of note came at Tamburello on lap one, where five cars were forced to retire with crash damage.

The initial trigger for this was a dreadful start for Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who dropped from sixth to 12th.

But the real catalyst for mayhem came when Roman Stanek tagged Dennis Hauger into a spin, causing Joshua Durksen to brake in avoidance, an action which left Enzo Fittipaldi and Isack Hadjar with nowhere to go. Significant damage was sustained by all cars involved.

Colapinto was also deemed to have been involved in the incident by the stewards, who will look into the incident specifically involving the Argentinian, Hadjar and Stanek after the race.

With just 17 cars running, the action resumed on lap six with Aron, who had climbed from third to first in the initial run to Tamburello on lap one, leading Franco Colapinto and Amaury Cordeel.

As the comparatively calm action resumed, penalties began to filter through from the stewards' office as Pepe Marti was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for a "starting procedure infringement", a sanction he served at the end of lap 11.

Following his poor start, there was also further pain for Antonelli, as the Prema driver now faces a post-race investigation for a safety car infringement.

After a long period of follow-the-leader style racing, Maloney finally made his way onto the podium on lap 23, mimicking Aron's earlier move on Cordeel by sweeping around the outside at Tamburello.

This was Colapinto's first F2 win and he became the sixth different winner from the opening seven races of 2024. By finishing ahead of Maloney, Aron cut the Barbadian's championship lead to 13 points.

Post-race, Taylor Barnard was disqualified from the results for not engaging the start set-up procedure, denying the McLaren F1 junior and the PHM squad their first points in F2. Richard Verschoor has been promoted to seventh while Kush Maini picked up the final points place in eighth.