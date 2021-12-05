Tickets Subscribe
F2 Jeddah: Feature race suspended after start line shunt
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Jeddah: Piastri declared winner of truncated feature race

By:
, News editor

Oscar Piastri claimed victory in a restarted Formula 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix feature race that red flagged following crash involving Olli Caldwell and Guilherme Samaia.

F2 Jeddah: Piastri declared winner of truncated feature race

The Australian was declared the winner of a shortened 20 minute race staged after the original race was red flagged following a frightening start line shunt, where the stalled Theo Pourchaire was collected by the unsighted Enzo Fittipaldi.

Both drivers were conscious and extricated from the cars before being transferred to the King Fahad Armed Forced hospital in Jeddah. 

This was the second delay to the start of the race after marshals were required to repair the track barriers caused by an earlier support race.

As a result of the delays, half points were awarded with Piastri claiming the win to extend his championship lead.

Prema Racing teammate Robert Shwartzman finished second while Ralph Boschiung netted the final podium.

Piastri led the field on the rolling start down to Turn 1 with teammate Shwartzman in pursuit, while Boschung held third ahead of Zhou. 

The leader wasted little time in establishing a 1.2s lead over his teammate in the opening quarter of the race.  

Behind, Zhou attempted to pass Boschung but the latter put up a strong defence which resulted in an investigation from the stewards. 

However, racing was short-lived as a crash, involving F2 debutant Caldwell and Samaia at the halfway mark initially drew the safety car, triggering leader Piastri third-placed Boschung, Zhou in fourth and Juri Vips into the pits.

Moments latter race control issued the red flags signalling the end of the race.

In this circumstance, Piastri was declared the winner on the count back rule, finishing ahead of teammate Shwartzman with Boschung third.

Zhou claimed fourth in front of teammate Felipe Drugovich, Vips, Christian Lundgaard, Marcus Armstrong, Liam Lawson and Daniel Ticktum rounded out the points scorers.   

The F2 championship will conclude at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend. 

F2 Jeddah - Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1.100
3 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 2.700
4 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 3.000
5 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 4.400
6 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 4.800
7 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 6.000
8 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 6.100
9 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 6.500
10 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 9.400
11 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 9.500
12 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 10.100
13 11 Australia Jack Doohan
Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.400
14 22 United States Logan Sargeant
HWA Racelab 12.300
15 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 12.700
16 20 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 1 Lap
17 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1 Lap
18 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1 Lap
19 12 Switzerland Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1 Lap
20 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1 Lap
10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix
14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
View full results
Tom Howard
Tom Howard
