FIA F2 Monaco
Race report

F2 Monaco: Maiden win for Barnard in chaotic sprint race

Taylor Barnard took his maiden F2 victory in the Monaco sprint race, winning by a commanding margin in a chaotic race.

Sam Hall
Taylor Barnard, PHM AIX Racing

Barnard became the seventh different F2 race winner this season, taking the chequered flag by over five seconds from Gabriel Bortoleto despite the final segment of the race being a five-lap dash after a late red flag.
Prior to the Monaco race, Barnard was the only driver without a point to his name, but the British AIX driver looked composed throughout as he neutered the threat from behind.
As can often be the case in Monaco, the F2 sprint race did a good job of decorating the Monaco scenery with carbon fibre, with the safety car, virtual safety car and red flags all called into action across the duration.
The first interruption came after just one corner, with luckless Victor Martins sustaining significant front-left suspension damage as contact with Jak Crawford assisted him into the Sainte Devote barriers.
Upon the restart, third-placed Dennis Hauger had a lucky escape when he struck the barriers through Antony Noghes.
Next up, on lap six, it was Pepe Marti’s turn to summon Bernd Maylander onto the track as he lost the rear of his car on the exit of the Swimming Pool complex and scraped down the barriers.
Although not causing a further intervention, Oliver Bearman found himself in strife on lap 14 when he made the same error as Hauger at Antony Noghes, but hit the barriers with far greater force as he sent his Prema bouncing across the track.
Despite the resulting steering damage, Bearman continued but he lost any hope of points with a brief loss of power through the tunnel, which dropped him to P14.
A duel between championship leader Zane Maloney and Williams junior Zak O’Sullivan caused the red flags to fly on lap 22. Having already touched at the Grand Hotel hairpin, the pair made secondary contact at Rascasse which left Maloney facing the wrong way.
The incident, which will be investigated after the race, saw Maloney accuse ART driver O’Sullivan of brake-checking drivers, although he was ultimately spun around by Juan Manuel Correra, who was caught out by the low speed the drivers ahead were entering the hairpin at.
A rolling restart began the closing exchanges with fourth-placed Andrea Kimi Antonelli fitting the supersoft rubber to challenge for a maiden podium. This failed to yield a result, with Barnard, Bortoleto and Hauger steeping onto the rostrum.
Maloney remains at the top of the standings despite failing to score, with seventh-placed Paul Aron scoring two points to reduce the margin to three.

Monaco Monaco - Sprint race

1
 - 
3
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 18

1'39.237

121.055
2 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 18

+0.601

1'39.838

0.601 120.326
3 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 16

+0.901

1'40.138

0.300 119.966
4 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 13

+1.374

1'40.611

0.473 119.402
5 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 20

+1.509

1'40.746

0.135 119.242
6
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
25 20

+1.638

1'40.875

0.129 119.089
7 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 9

+1.727

1'40.964

0.089 118.984
8
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
4 19

+2.144

1'41.381

0.417 118.495
9
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
17 19

+2.445

1'41.682

0.301 118.144
10 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 19

+2.498

1'41.735

0.053 118.083
View full results

