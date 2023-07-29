F2 Spa: Fittipaldi beats Verschoor in sprint race to score maiden win

The Rodin Carlin driver had scored eight podiums before finally taking his first victory in the series on Saturday in Belgium.

Having lined up third, he held position off the line behind poleman Jehan Daruvala (MP Motorsport) and Van Amersfoort Racing driver Richard Verschoor.

Though Daruvala initially took control, he was forced to retire on lap two after his headrest flew off, handing the lead to Verschoor.

Despite the Dutchman building a two second lead, Fittipaldi fought back, taking the lead into Les Combes on lap 16 with the help of DRS.

He immediately built over a second lead to ensure Verschoor would be unable to replicate the move, crossing the line for his maiden victory, with championship contender Theo Pourchaire in third for ART.

The start of the race was delayed by 35 minutes after the earlier Formula 1 sprint shootout was pushed back due to rain.

Joshua Mason, making his F2 debut for PHM Racing by Charouz this weekend, stalled on the grid, prompting a 10-second penalty for a start procedure infringement.

After a second formation lap, racing got underway, with Daruvala leading from Verschoor and Fittipaldi, while Pourchaire slotted into fourth after a good start.

Dennis Hauger had attempted to fire up the inside in his MP Motorsport but fell back again, before title contender Frederik Vesti (Prema) passed him for seventh at Les Combes.

Vesti then passed Campos driver Ralph Boschung on the Kemmel Straight for fifth, with Hauger following him through as Boschung struggled for grip.

Daruvala’s race ended on lap two after a bizarre incident involving his headrest which will be investigated after the race.

The safety car was then deployed after Virtuosi driver Amaury Courdeel spun and stalled at Stavelot.

Racing resumed on lap five, with Jack Doohan (Virtuosi) and Hitech driver Zane Maloney fighting over eighth, the latter emerging in front.

Verschoor was 1.4s clear of Fittipaldi by lap seven, with DAMS driver Ayumu Iwasa and Ollie Bearman (Prema) tussling for 10th at Les Combes, the Japanese driver holding the position.

Doohan then passed Maloney for eighth before passing Boschung on lap 10.

Verschoor was two seconds clear of Fittipaldi by lap 10, with Pourchaire another two seconds behind him in third.

Bearman and Leclerc tangled on lap 13 at Les Combes, with the Briton running onto the gravel and dropping back two places to 13th.

Up front, Fittipaldi was closing on Verschoor, the gap down to 1.2s by lap 14, while Pourchaire dropped off behind.

The gap was down to just 0.7s the following tour, with Fittipaldi finally making it past Verschoor into Les Combes with DRS on lap 16.

He managed to quickly build over a second's lead to break DRS, with Verschoor settling for second after late tyre struggles.

Hauger took fourth, with ART driver Victor Martins in fifth ahead of Doohan. Vesti finished sixth, with Iwasa, Boschung and Leclerc rounding out the top 10.

F2 Spa: Race 1 Results (17 laps):

Pos # driver Team time gap 1 4 Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin - 2 22 Richard Verschoor Van Amersfoort Racing 2.3 2.300 3 5 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 5.1 5.100 4 1 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 5.9 5.900 5 6 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 6.7 6.700 6 14 Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 12.7 12.700 7 7 Frederik Vesti PREMA Racing 15.3 15.300 8 11 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 15.5 15.500 9 25 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 16.2 16.200 10 12 Arthur Leclerc DAMS 18.4 18.400 11 3 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 22.8 22.800 12 10 Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 23.0 23.000 13 8 Oliver Bearman PREMA Racing 26.0 26.000 14 16 Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 26.9 26.900 15 9 Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 27.6 27.600 16 20 Roman Staněk Trident 29.2 29.200 17 23 Juan Manuel Correa Van Amersfoort Racing 31.3 31.300 18 21 Clement Novalak Trident 55.6 55.600 19 24 Kush Maini Campos Racing 57.4 57.400 20 17 Joshua Mason PHM Racing by Charouz 1'42.4 1'42.400 - 2 Jehan Daruvala MP Motorsport 15 laps - 15 Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 16 laps