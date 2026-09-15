Audi F1 junior Freddie Slater signs F2 deal for 2027 season

Formula 3 runner-up and Audi Formula 1 junior Freddie Slater will step up to Formula 2 with Invicta Racing in 2027.

The 2024 Italian F4 and 2025 Formula Regional European champion was signed by Audi to spearhead its new Driver Development Programme in 2026, while he moved to F3 with Trident.

Four consecutive feature-race podiums meant Slater snatched the lead of the championship away from sophomore Ugo Ugochukwu going into the summer break, but he only scored 15 more points across the last five races of the season and was surpassed by the Campos driver in the title battle.

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Slater still was the best rookie of the season – though he did take part in two rounds in 2025. Eight podiums including one victory in Hungary meant the 18-year-old Briton comfortably took the runner-up spot ahead of second-year Tuukka Taponen and fellow debutant Taito Kato.

“I’m really excited to be stepping up to Formula 2 with Invicta Racing next year,” Slater said. “I learned a lot in Formula 3 this season, and I feel I have developed as a driver and as a person over the course of the year.

“Invicta has a great record in Formula 2, and I cannot wait to get started with the team and prepare for our campaign together. I am also very grateful for the continued support from the Audi Driver Development Programme. There is still a lot for me to learn, and I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge.”

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

The Trident-to-Invicta pipeline has been extremely successful in recent years with several instances of back-to-back titles.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Leonardo Fornaroli and Rafael Camara earned the previous three F3 crowns with the Italian squad, before switching to the Norfolk-based outfit in F2 – where Bortoleto and Fornaroli became champions as rookies. Currently a close second in the 2026 standings, Camara has a decent chance of emulating them.

Even though he narrowly failed to prevail in F3, these are the examples Slater will aim to follow in 2027.

“The move to Formula 2 is the natural next step for Freddie, and an important new phase of his development as a driver,” said Audi Driver Development Programme director Allan McNish.

“He enjoyed a strong Formula 3 season, fighting for the title until the final round – showing his speed, racecraft and progress throughout the year. We are very proud of what Freddie has achieved this season and how he has developed along the way.

“Invicta Racing has had an excellent record in recent years, and we are delighted to be working with them. We believe it is the ideal environment for him, and we look forward to supporting him as he takes on this new challenge in 2027.”