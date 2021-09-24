Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Formula 2, Formula 3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard
, News editor

FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 will both run on the same Formula 1 weekends next year in a change to the feeder series’ formats.

Formula 2, Formula 3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022

Both series will return to running alongside each other at most races as they did prior to 2021.

From next year, each round of both championships will include one free practice, one qualifying session and two races.

Friday’s qualifying session will determine the grid of the Sunday race, while the starting grid of the Saturday race will be determined by reversing the top 10 for F2 and the top 12 for F3.

The series had been separated for this season in a bid to save teams money, but the changes were criticised for long gaps between races and confusion among fans.

The number of events for both F2 and F3, which will all take place alongside Formula 1, will be announced in due course.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are pleased to announce the changes to the weekend format for Formula 2 and 3 for next season and I am grateful to Bruno [Michel, F2 and F3 CEO] and the teams for their efforts to make this happen.

“The 2021 season has been hugely exciting and the talent on display in both championships is incredible.

"We want to ensure all our fans get the maximum entertainment during a race weekend and bringing the Championships back together in 2022 will provide more racing action during our events and ensure our fans have activity that will keep them engaged and excited.”

Michel added: “In 2021, we introduced a new race weekend format and chose to have F2 and F3 race separately, mainly for costs reasons, and it proved to be quite efficient.

"However, even if sporting-wise that new format worked pretty well, we understood that there was too much time in between each event, which was not ideal for the teams, the drivers and the fans.

"At the same time, there has been a strong will by the different stakeholders to have F1, F2 and F3 racing together again.

"After careful consideration, together with the FIA, we have decided to change the sporting regulations accordingly.

“This is great news for the fans because we are enhancing the overall F1 grand prix weekend experience, having all three Championships racing together, at as many events as possible.

"However, we are keeping our races where the most points are allocated and the stakes are higher on Sundays, ahead of the Formula 1 grand prix.

"It’s worked quite well this year and I believe this has brought a lot of action and entertainment on Sunday morning.”

FIA Single-Seater Sporting Director conceded that, while there have been "notable benefits" to the current format in 2021, a combined F1/F2/F3 bill is better "for both competitors and spectators".

