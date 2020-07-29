Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar

shares
comments
Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar
By:
Jul 29, 2020, 8:11 AM

The Sochi Autodrom in Russia will host the 10th round of the FIA Formula 2 season after being officially added to the calendar on Wednesday.

Following a significant revision of the Formula 1 calendar in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, F2 was also forced to make changes to its schedule.

F2 was announced as supporting each of the first nine races of the F1 season, getting underway in Austria earlier this month with back-to-back rounds before moving on to Hungary.

Upcoming races at Silverstone, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spa, Monza and Mugello are planned, but no further rounds had previously been announced.

F2 has now confirmed that it will travel to Sochi in support of the Russian Grand Prix from 25-27 September, taking it up to 10 rounds for the 2020 season.

It ensures that F2 will retain its FIA championship status this year, meeting the 10-round minimum requirement set out in the sporting regulations.

But it is likely more events will be added to the calendar, with the statement from F2 noting the remainder of the revised schedule is "to be confirmed in due course".

F1 recently announced three additional European events following Sochi on the calendar at the Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola, all of which hosted GP2 Series events prior to the category's evolution into F2.

"This announcement is very good news," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel.

"First of all, it means that we now have 10 rounds confirmed for 2020. That's very positive for everyone involved in the championship.

"Moreover, we currently have three Russian drivers on the grid, with Robert Shwartzman currently leading in the standings. For this reason as well, it's great to be bringing F2 to Sochi."

Sochi hosted its first F2 round in 2014, and has been a regular fixture on the calendar since 2018. Both the F2 and F3 championships were clinched at the Sochi Autodrom last year.

F3 has already announced its nine-round season will conclude at Mugello on 13 September.

Tickets are on sale for the Russian Grand Prix as F1 looks to welcome fans back to grands prix in the autumn after being forced to run the early-season races as closed events.

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

Previous article

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
58m

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma
Supercars Supercars / Analysis
3h

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival
Road racing Road racing / Breaking news
1h

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Ferrari launches own Esports championship
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Latest news

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
1h

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller

Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

58m
2
Supercars

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma

3h
3
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

4
Supercars

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

5
Road racing

UK’s Isle of Wight to host all-new road race festival

1h

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2 01:50
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the difference between F1 and F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar
F2

Formula 2 adds Sochi round to 2020 calendar

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher must make more progress to earn F1 seat

Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller
F2

Hungaroring F2: Ghiotto holds off Ilott in race two thriller

Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th
F2

Hungaroring F2: Shwartzman charges to victory from 11th

Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session
F2

Hungaroring F2: Ilott grabs pole in interrupted session

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.