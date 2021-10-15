Formula 2 announces monster 2022 calendar of 28 races

Following Friday's meeting of the FIA Motorsport World Council, a draft calendar for the 2022 F2 season was revealed.

Covering 14 rounds, the campaign will start on the weekend of 18-20 March in Bahrain and will follow F1 to Saudi Arabia the following week.

F2 will return to action on 22-24 April at Imola subject to the circuit's contract being renewed for F1, with the same applying for the following month's fourth round at Barcelona on 20-22 May.

The support series will race around the streets of Monaco the following week, followed by the Baku event on 10-12 June, before staging another double-header at Silverstone and Red Bull Ring in early July.

F2 will then race at the Hungaroring on the weekend of 29-31 July, before a four-week summer break.

The series will feature on the triple-header of Spa, Zandvoort and Monza from 26 August through to 11 September, with its final two rounds taking place in Russia on 23-25 September and Abu Dhabi on 18-20 November.

FIA Formula 3 has also confirmed its calendar, with nine rounds in support of F2 and F1.

Each round will see two races – one sprint race on Saturday, with a feature race on Sunday, with both series featuring on the same weekends again for the first time since 2020.

The campaign will open at the Bahrain International Circuit at F1's season opener from 18-20 March, before flying back to Europe for its second round at Imola on 22-24 April.

Barcelona follows a month later, from 20-22 May, before supporting the British Grand Prix at Silverstone from 1-3 July and the Austrian Grand Prix the following weekend.

Round 6 will wrap up a busy month at the Hungaroring from 29-31 July.

The season concludes with a triple-header after the summer break, which will commence at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium from 26-28 August. Zandvoort will follow from 2-4 September, while Monza in Italy from 9-11 September will end the campaign.

2022 Formula 2 calendar

18-20 March Sakhir, Bahrain

25-27 March Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

22-24 April Imola, Italy*

20-22 May Barcelona, Spain*

27-29 May Monte Carlo, Monaco

10-12 June Baku, Azerbaijan

01-03 July Silverstone, Great Britain

08-10 July Spielberg, Austria

29-31 July Budapest, Hungary

26-28 August Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

02-04 September Zandvoort, Netherlands

09-11 September Monza, Italy

23-25 September Sochi, Russia

18-20 November Yas Marina, UAE

2022 Formla 3 calendar

18-20 March Sakhir, Bahrain

22-24 April Imola, Italy*

20-22 May Barcelona, Spain*

01-03 July Silverstone, Great Britain

08-10 July Spielberg, Austria

29-31 July Budapest, Hungary

26-28 August Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

02-04 September Zandvoort, Netherlands

09-11 September Monza, Italy

* Subject to contract