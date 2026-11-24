FIA F2 Lusail

Freddie Slater replaces Rafael Camara in F2 as Nikola Tsolov becomes title favourite

Slater gets to join his future Invicta squad early ahead of full 2027 campaign, as F2 title race goes down to the wire

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 12:29 PM

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Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Freddie Slater will make his Formula 2 debut in this year’s season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds.

The butterfly effect originating in Esteban Ocon’s fallout with the Haas Formula 1 team means Rafael Camara has been drafted in by the American squad ahead of his full-time debut in the world championship, ending the F2 standings leader’s title bid.

Consequently, Slater has been invited to take up Camara’s seat at Invicta Racing for the final two race weekends of the 2026 campaign, as he will race for the team next year.

The Audi junior graduated to Formula 3 as the reigning Formula Regional European champion this season and took the runner-up spot as the best rookie, losing out to sophomore Ugo Ugochukwu in the title race.

“We’re excited to give Freddie his Formula 2 debut across the final two rounds of this season,” Invicta Racing team principal James Robinson said. “It’s a good opportunity to begin working with him ahead of our full campaign together in 2027, and will provide valuable experience as he adapts to the car, the championship and the demands of Formula 2.

“Of course, this has come somewhat earlier than planned following Rafael’s move to Haas, which is thoroughly deserved and we wish him all the best. Freddie has big shoes to fill at such short notice, but we’re confident in his ability and looking forward to welcoming him as we push for a strong end to the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Camara ending his F2 campaign means he is very likely to lose the title, given Campos’ Nikola Tsolov and Rodin’s Alex Dunne are respectively seven and 18 points adrift. MP Motorsport’s Gabriele Mini remains a dark horse but his odds have improved too, with 163 points to Camara’s 207, Tsolov’s 200 and Dunne’s 189.

Tsolov had taken the lead of the standings in July but lost it at the most recent round, in Baku back in September, after spinning out of the Madring sprint, finishing a lowly 18th in the feature race, and retiring in a pile-up in the first Baku feature.

Hence some relief with his second place in the final race of the Azerbaijani weekend: “It's been real tough to keep showing up and have the courage to fight back after all that's happened.

“You know, there is a lot of pressure on myself, and obviously when things aren't going well it's really difficult to stay positive but I just take it as a test that life is giving me, and if I manage to get through this, then I'm going to go ahead and achieve something great.”

Of course, at the time the Red Bull protege was still hoping he would graduate to F1 next year, but Liam Lawson has done enough to retain his seat at Racing Bulls.

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Tsolov now finds himself as the favourite for the title, with a major caveat however: his qualifying performance.

Over the past five rounds, the Campos driver was 0.480s down on pole position, equating to a 6.4 grid position, on average. Camara had been a consistent pacesetter, and Dunne usually is much quicker too – his average deficit is 0.300s, albeit quite impacted by his Hungaroring shocker. Take that outlier away, and that gap is down to 0.141s for the Alpine protege, who qualified in the top three at four of these five rounds.

Asked about that weakness by Motorsport.com after the final Baku race, Tsolov pondered: “If I really had the answer I would change that. [Camara and Dunne] have just been really, really impressive in quali, so that's been making my life a little bit difficult.

Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“I think there is something that we're missing to really find that last bit in quali. The only weekends that I really did feel like we could properly put it on pole was Monaco and Red Bull Ring. Red Bull Ring was done by my team-mate.

“And also, being the championship leader, I never really took that risk to gain that one or two tenths in the end, because usually when we're in top three or top five we end up fighting for the win, so that was always my approach going into quali, I never fully risked it.

“I know I'm capable of going fast in one lap, and maybe that's what I'm missing, maybe I need to risk a little bit more, but it is what it is so far, and if that's what I need, I will try and change it for the future.”

To his credit, that approach has mostly worked out for Tsolov so far – zero pole positions, six race wins.

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Meanwhile, Dunne said he was going to “give it everything” to close the gap to his rivals – of whom there is just one left – and hit back at critics over his perceived aggressiveness on track, after a few high-profile collisions over his time in F2.

Asked if he thought he had made a step forward in terms of that risk management, the Irishman responded: “I don't know, maybe a little bit. When I look back last year there was so much talk about, you know, being aggressive and reckless and whatever, but I think there were two problems over the whole year – just people getting a little bit excited and like to talk a little bit too much. Yeah, I think I've made good progress, but I don't think it's been a world of difference.”

Joshua Durksen, Invicta Racing, Nikola Tsolov, Campos Racing, Alexander Dunne, Rodin Motorsport

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

As for erstwhile championship leader Mini, his form has collapsed and he has scored just 16 points to Dunne’s 81 since the summer break.

“The only thing we can do is to try and chase and try to gain as much as we can before the end of the championship,” the Alpine junior commented after the Baku round. “At the same time, it's a better situation to manage. It's a lot about attacking and trying to catch the leaders. We cannot stay where we are and just wait.

“I did seven or eight overtakes just myself in Madrid and in the whole race, I think there were maybe only two more. So, we have to try and do the same again.”

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