Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Silverstone II / Breaking news

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

shares
comments
Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
By:
Co-author: Ken Tanaka / Motorsport.com Japan
Aug 11, 2020, 1:07 PM

Honda Formula 1 boss Masashi Yamamoto has hailed Yuki Tsunoda's progression after the Japanese driver scored his first FIA Formula 2 race win last weekend at Silverstone.

Carlin man Tsunoda was the main beneficiary when Prema teammates Robert Shwartzman and Mick Schumacher collided with each other while fighting for the lead late in the sprint race at the British track on Sunday.

Tsunoda had been running just behind the leading duo for the entire race up to that point, having started from third on the reverse grid after finishing sixth in the feature race.

After an incident-packed start to the year, which yielded pole and a second-place finish at the Red Bull Ring but six non-scores in the first eight races, Yamamoto said he was impressed by Tsunoda's approach to the Silverstone race that ultimately yielded victory.

"Immediately after the race started, while managing the tyres, he fought to keep up with Mick Schumacher in second without letting [Jack] Aitken in fourth get close," said Yamamoto.

"When Aitken faded and he was in the top three battle [with Shwartzman and Schumacher], he was strongly making his own pace. And after that, instead of trying to challenge the top two, he was patiently watching them fight each other.

"He understood the situation perfectly and he showed how much he has grown."

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tsunoda's win puts him sixth in the standings and only two places shy of the top-four target Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko set for him at the start of the year.

Yamamoto added: "He showed own speed and talent from the start of the season. But because he doesn't have much experience, sometimes he made contact with other cars.

"But I think he's learning every single race, and I think now he has the courage to go through a race while being careful about following [other cars]. I'm looking forward to the future, I think he's broken out of his shell with this win."

Speaking after his win in the press conference, Tsunoda joked about his tendency to get involved in incidents with other cars earlier in the season, and highlighted the need to improve his qualifying speed in order to continue fighting for victories.

"First of all, I think at the beginning of the season I struggled to keep my front wing until the end of a race!" said Tsunoda. "For that I made a big step from last week, and I didn't lose it!

"The race pace, especially from last week's feature race [also at Silverstone] we had a really good car to manage the tyres and came P3 from P9. This weekend it was P10 to P6, always gaining positions. We've a really good strategy and a good car.

"We need to improve our qualifying pace to make the races easier and help take podiums. Still, there's a lot of things to improve but it's a good step for Carlin and me."

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin poses with his winner's trophy and champagne

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin poses with his winner's trophy and champagne

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide

Previous article

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Silverstone II
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain

Latest news

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
54m

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

Trending

1
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati

3h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

3
Formula 1

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

4
Formula 1

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

5
Formula 1

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Latest news

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win
F2

Honda: Tsunoda "showed how much he's grown" with F2 win

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide
F2

Silverstone F2: Tsunoda wins as Prema drivers collide

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'
F2

Ticktum: Silverstone F2 radio messages ‘taken out of context'

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
F2

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

Silverstone F2: Ilott denies Lundgaard maiden pole
F2

Silverstone F2: Ilott denies Lundgaard maiden pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.