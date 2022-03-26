Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race Next / FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

Jake Hughes has been stripped of his third-place finish in the FIA Formula 2 sprint race in Saudi Arabia after stewards found a “technical non-conformity” on his car. 

Megan White
By:
Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

The Van Amersfoort Racing driver took his first series podium on Saturday, but was reported to the stewards after the technical delegate discovered his skid plank was too thin. 

Technical regulations require the thickness to be 5mm +/-1mm, while Hughes’ was 3.6mm. 

He was subsequently disqualified, promoting Felipe Drugovich to third place for MP Motorsport. 

In their report, the FIA said: “The Stewards received a report from the Technical Delegate regarding the nonconformance of Car 24 to the FIA Formula 2 Technical Regulations. 

“Car 24’s skid plank was found to have a maximum thickness of 3.6mm, where the Technical Regulations require the thickness to be 5mm +/-1mm. They summoned and heard the team representatives. 

“The Stewards heard from the Team representatives who explained that wear on the plank was on the loaded side of the car, and this was likely to be due to variations in tyre pressures during the multiple safety car deployments that occurred.  

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 24 did not comply with the Technical Regulations and is therefore disqualified from the results of the Sprint Race.  

“The Stewards understand the circumstances that the team explained, and view the matter a resulting from an unfortunate error on the part of the Team and not due to intent.” 

Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan received a three-place penalty for Sunday’s feature race and a penalty point after colliding with Logan Sargeant (Carlin) on the first safety car restart. 

The stewards said that Doohan “almost unavoidably” ran into the back of Sargeant, but said he was “judged predominantly to blame for the collision.“ 

The stewards said: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that as the field came through Turn 27 and exited onto the main straight, the rear of the field suddenly bunched up as drivers who had accelerated anticipating a start found the leader maintaining speed and were forced to slow down.  

“Car 6 pulled to the left to avoid the cars in front. Car 3 did the same, but there were no open gaps at that point and he almost unavoidably ran into the back of the Car 6. Car 3 is judged predominantly to blame for the collision.  

“The blind nature of the exit of Turn 27, which only allowed drivers to see 2 or 3 cars ahead complicated their task during the restart.  

“The penalty point assigned is reduced from the those normally assigned due to the difficult position the driver of Car 3 found himself in.” 

Jake Hughes, Van Amersfoort Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Jake Hughes, Van Amersfoort Racing, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Prema Racing lodged a protest over the race result after a bizarre incident involving the first safety car. 

As the safety car period commenced, the drivers were instructed to head through the pitlane, but the call was immediately reversed with a second message from race control. 

But race leader Dennis Hauger - who had started on pole - had already followed the first instruction and fell down the field.  

His misery was compounded when the Norwegian was handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which was faced with confusion from the team. 

The team is awaiting an outcome of its protest. 

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race
F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race
FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
FIA F2

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
FIA F3

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Hughes makes F2 step with Van Amersfoort Racing
FIA F2

Hughes makes F2 step with Van Amersfoort Racing

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA Jeddah
FIA F2

Hughes returns for Formula 2 Abu Dhabi season finale with HWA

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve
Formula E

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve

Van Amersfoort signs LMP2 race-winner Colapinto for FIA F3 team
FIA F3

Van Amersfoort signs LMP2 race-winner Colapinto for FIA F3 team

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022
FIA F2

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
FIA F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role
Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father
Doohan "very proud" of helmet tribute to MotoGP legend father

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
