Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team
FIA F2 News

Iwasa remains with DAMS for second F2 season

Ayumu Iwasa will remain with DAMS for his second Formula 2 season, the team has confirmed.

Megan White
By:
Iwasa remains with DAMS for second F2 season

The Red Bull Junior and Honda Formula Dream Project driver, who finished fifth in the standings in 2022, will stay with the French outfit for his second campaign.

Iwasa took feature race victories in France and Abu Dhabi, along with two pole positions and a further four podium finishes.

He will partner Arthur Leclerc, who moves up from FIA Formula 3, where he finished sixth this season with Prema.

Iwasa said: “I’m really happy with my first F2 season, I learned a lot during the year and we were able to improve at each race.

“It’s a great feeling to continue with DAMS for another year, I feel at home in the team and we work well together.

“Everyone was on the same page and that helped us secure plenty of strong results.

“It’s going to be helpful to come into the new campaign in a familiar environment, along with my experience of several tracks that were new to me in 2022.

“My target is to challenge for the F2 title in 2023. We know we have the potential to achieve it, but we’re not looking too far ahead yet, instead concentrating on being ready for the start of the season.

“Thanks to DAMS for their faith and support and I can’t wait to get started in 2023!”

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams at post-season test

Ayumu Iwasa, Dams at post-season test

Photo by: Sebastiaan Rozendaal / Dutch Photo Agency

Team owner Charles Pic said: “We were all impressed with Ayumu’s performances in 2022, especially with the victories at Paul Ricard and Yas Marina, so we were very keen to keep him for 2023.

“It’s great for us to continue our relationships with Red Bull and Honda, they trust in our methods and we’ll do our best to succeed together.

“Ayumu proved that he has the potential to fight for the title, he was a major competitor in the second half of the season and we hope he can use this experience to kick on in 2023.

“We’ve got a strong line up with Ayumu and Arthur, so we’re hoping they can push each other to improve throughout the year.”

Honda also announced that another junior driver, Souta Arao, will contest the GB3 series in the UK with Hitech.

shares
comments
F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team
Previous article

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team
Megan White More from
Megan White
Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career
MotoGP

Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team
FIA F2

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

DAMS More from
DAMS
F2 veteran Ghiotto replaces Nissany at DAMS for Monza Monza
FIA F2

F2 veteran Ghiotto replaces Nissany at DAMS for Monza

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Formula 1

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Latest news

The logic behind the creation of Honda's new 'superteam'
Super GT Super GT

The logic behind the creation of Honda's new 'superteam'

Honda revealed its 2023 SUPER GT line-ups on Monday, confirming the anticipated news that ARTA and Mugen are joining forces to create a two-car ‘superteam’.

Erebus sells rare Mercedes Supercar
Supercars Supercars

Erebus sells rare Mercedes Supercar

Erebus Motorsport has sold one its four Mercedes AMG Supercars to former team sponsor Penrite Oil.

Brown stands by F1 cost cap ‘cheating’ letter
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown stands by F1 cost cap ‘cheating’ letter

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he stands by his controversial letter to the FIA earlier this year suggesting that overspend breaches of Formula 1’s cost cap "constitute cheating".

Honda registers with FIA for 2026 F1 engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda registers with FIA for 2026 F1 engine rules

Honda has fuelled speculation that it could make an official Formula 1 return after revealing it has registered with the FIA as an interested manufacturer for the 2026 engine rules.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Prime

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 17, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.