Subscribe
Previous / Daruvala joins MP Motorsport for fourth F2 campaign
FIA F2 News

Junior series stalwart Carlin rebrands under new Rodin partnership

British junior series stalwart Carlin has become Rodin Carlin following investment from the New Zealand-based car constructor.

Megan White
By:
Junior series stalwart Carlin rebrands under new Rodin partnership

Led by Australian businessman and entrepreneur David Dicker, the move will see Rodin Cars become the majority shareholder of the Farnham-based outfit.

Trevor and Stephanie Carlin will continue at the helm to lead the team on a day-to-day basis with no changes to personnel or operations.

The team, which participates in British F4, FIA F3 and FIA F2 along with British GB3, will also expand in 2023 to incorporate F1 Academy and Spanish F4.

Carlin has claimed over 470 race victories and 30 titles since 1999 across F4, F3, F2, Indy Lights, IndyCar, ELMS and Asian Le Mans Series. It has helped promote over 30 drivers to F1.

Rodin Cars, which sponsored Carlin F2 and F4 race winners Liam Lawson and Louis Sharp in 2022, is an emerging car constructor focused on producing high-performance track cars.

Carlin previously underwent restructuring in 2010, when it received significant investment from Grahame Chilton's Capsicum Motorsport.

Rodin Carlin Chairman David Dicker said: "We’ve been extremely impressed during our past season with Carlin through our involvement with Liam and Louis, both of whom have enjoyed some great success.

Trevor Carlin, David Dicker

Trevor Carlin, David Dicker

Photo by: Carlin

"Trevor and I share the same ambitions and having seen first-hand what the team can already achieve, being part of the driving force for the future is extremely exciting.

"Our investment in the team emphasises our intent in the motorsport sector, which has been a huge passion for me for many years.

"Trevor and I have an obsession with performance and competition that will cement the place of the Rodin Carlin team at the front in the coming seasons."

The team will run two Red Bull juniors in F2 this season – Zane Maloney and Enzo Fittipaldi – with Hunter Yeany and Ollie Gray already confirmed as two of its three F3 drivers.

Trevor Carlin added: "We’re extremely excited to begin this new era of the team as Rodin Carlin and continue our race and championship winning story.

"David shares our vision of becoming the front running team in every championship in which we compete and I’m thrilled to be on this journey alongside such an innovative company as Rodin Cars.

"I’d also like to thank Grahame Chilton for his incredible support over the last 13 seasons as shareholder and business partner.

"We have won multiple championships and races across the world during our time together and helped countless drivers on the way to the top level of the sport.

"Our fantastic factory will continue to be a great legacy of what we built together."

shares
comments

Daruvala joins MP Motorsport for fourth F2 campaign
Megan White More from
Megan White
2022 F3 champion Martins graduates to F2 with ART

2022 F3 champion Martins graduates to F2 with ART

FIA F2

Martins graduates to F2 with ART 2022 F3 champion Martins graduates to F2 with ART

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART

Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART

FIA F2

Pourchaire stays in F2 with ART Pourchaire stays in F2 for third season with ART

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

The 10 best junior series drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Supercars details engine lottery

Supercars details engine lottery

SUPC Supercars

Supercars details engine lottery Supercars details engine lottery

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

IMSA

Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid Taylor: “Lots of questions” ahead of latest Rolex 24 bid

Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona Chase Elliott to run NASCAR Truck race at Daytona

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

IMSA

Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell Porsche "miles off" compared to GTD rivals, says Tincknell

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

The 10 best junior series drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

The next steps for Pourchaire The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Megan White

Enzo Fittiplaldi's career turnaround The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What the future holds for Prema duo What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

How Sargeant is carrying US's hopes Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Oz means for F2/F3 What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Baku
Megan White

The other Doohan forging his path The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Megan White

Drugovich's plans to land an F1 seat How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.