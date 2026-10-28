FIA F2

Lando Norris' LN4 Fusion granted entry to F2 for 2027

Norris' collaboration with karting squad Fusion will take its place on the Formula 2 grid

Ewan Gale

Published: Oct 28, 2026, 10:29 AM

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LN4 Fusion livery

Lando Norris' new race team LN4 Fusion has been granted a place on the 2027 Formula 2 grid.

The squad has been selected as the only new team for the next three-year cycle, joining 10 incumbents from the beginning of next season.

When announced that the team had been created in September, Formula 3 and Formula 4 conquests were revealed but LN4 Fusion still faced an application process to join the F2 grid.

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But with that process having finished, the team's spot on the grid has now been confirmed - assets having been acquired from the former AIX squad.

“We received strong interest from teams around the world for this new three-year cycle, underlining the strength and appeal of our Championship," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel.

"We have retained ten of our current teams, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing the best possible environment for young drivers to prepare for Formula 1.

“I am also pleased to welcome LN4 Fusion to the grid. They will bring considerable expertise, and I am confident they will make a valuable contribution to the Championship.”

LN4 Fusion livery

Photo by: Lando Norris

Established Fusion karting chief Dan Hazlewood will be spearheading LN4 Fusion's British exploits but the European activities will be led by key former Prema team members.

Former boss Rene Rosin is onboard as a consultant and team principal, while ex-Prema tech chief Gullaume Capietto will be racing director.

LN4 CEO Dan Richards said: “We are incredibly proud to have been selected to join the FIA Formula 2 grid for 2027.

"This is a significant milestone for LN4 Fusion and an important step towards delivering the vision we set out when we launched the team in September.

"From the outset, our ambition has been to build a competitive, sustainable motorsport organisation with a clear development pathway for drivers and an environment in which talented people can succeed. Formula 2 is central to that ambition, representing the final and arguably most demanding stage of preparation before Formula 1.

"To have secured a place in the championship so soon after launching LN4 Fusion is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in bringing this project together.

“However, it is only the beginning. We recognise the level of competition in Formula 2 and the challenge ahead of us. Our focus is now firmly on building the right foundations, surrounding ourselves with exceptional people and giving our drivers and team the best possible opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“We are enormously grateful to Bruno Michel, the FIA and the Formula 2 organisation for their confidence in our project, and we look forward to becoming part of the championship in 2027.”

2027-2029 FIA Formula 2 Teams

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