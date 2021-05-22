Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

F2 rookie Lawson had produced an impressive drive to claim what he thought would be his second win of the season in challenging damp and drying conditions.

The New Zealander charged past Oscar Piastri at the Rascasse corner to sweep into the lead, and then held off the advances of Carlin driver Ticktum later into the race to secure what would have been his second F2 race win.

However, his Hitech Grand Prix manager was summoned to the stewards post-race for a breach of Article 3.6.5 of the F2 Technical Regulations regrading the use of an incorrect throttle map at the start.

Following a hearing, officials decided to disqualify Lawson from the race, promoting Ticktum to the victory from Oscar Piastri, with Juri Vips inheriting the final spot on the podium.

“A defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob must be used during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50 km/h. Car 07 used a different throttle map at the race start,” read the stewards report.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 07 was therefore in breach of the Technical Regulations and is therefore disqualified from the results of Race 2.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 10.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

The F2 field will return for a 42-lap feature race laster this afternoon in which ART Grand Prix's Theo Pourchaire starts from pole position.

Lawson will start the race from 12th position with the starting order determined from Thursday’s qualifying results.