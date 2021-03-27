Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
16 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Warm Up in
14 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
FIA F2 / Bahrain / News

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

By:
, News editor

Christian Lundgaard has been reinstated to second position in Saturday’s second Formula 2 sprint race in Bahrain, the FIA has confirmed.

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

The ART Grand Prix driver initially finished second on the road behind race winner Oscar Piastri, although stewards had earlier issued a 10-second time penalty to Lundgaard for contact with Lirim Zendeli that ultimately ended his race.

Lundgaard pulled up in the parc ferme to appear on the podium before the timing screen updated the results with his time penalty added dropping him to ninth place.

To add to the confusion, Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala was not aware he had been classified as third.

“I honestly didn’t know I was on the podium,” said Daruvala.

“I had messages from my family group saying ‘what a mad race’ and they said run to the podium. I literally put my phone down and ran as quickly as I could from the paddock.”

However, it has been confirmed Lundgaard had actually served his 10-second penalty during a late pitstop for fresh rubber.

According to the championship organisers: “Lundgaard served his time penalty in the latter stages of the race, and with much happening in the pitlane and on the track, the FIA needed time to confirm whether the Dane had taken his time penalty in a proper manner.

“The confirmation came after the podium ceremony, and since the ART driver served it correctly, his P2 result was reinstated.”

Lirim Zendeli, MP Motorsport, leads Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix, as Dan Ticktum, Carlin spins on the opening lap

Lirim Zendeli, MP Motorsport, leads Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix, as Dan Ticktum, Carlin spins on the opening lap

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

With Lundgaard regaining second it means UNI Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou has been demoted to third, while Daruvala, who was moved up to third, has been pushed back to fourth.

It also means Matteo Nannini will have to wait to score his first point in F2 having been demoted from eighth to ninth position.

Daruvala had emerged with the championship lead following his results in the two sprint races, but has now dropped behind Piastri, who now leads the standings by a point.

Formula 2 will host its first feature race of the season on Sunday, which will see Zhou start from pole position with the starting order set by the results from Friday’s qualifying session.

shares
comments
Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

Previous article

Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati

4h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo: Story of Yamaha being an easy MotoGP bike “finished”

43min
3
Formula 1

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

2h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

2h
5
Supercars

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

Latest news
Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

1h
Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
F2

Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

4h
Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win
F2

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

10h
Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification
F2

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification

Mar 26, 2021
Zhou keeps Bahrain F2 pole but receives reprimand
F2

Zhou keeps Bahrain F2 pole but receives reprimand

Mar 26, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win Bahrain
FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

More from
Christian Lundgaard
Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard fully focused on F2 title push

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2 / Testing report

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Alpine outlines F1 roles for juniors Zhou and Lundgaard

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019

Trending Today

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Qatar MotoGP: Bagnaia takes maiden pole for Ducati

Quartararo: Story of Yamaha being an easy MotoGP bike “finished”
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Quartararo: Story of Yamaha being an easy MotoGP bike “finished”

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR makes competition changes for Sunday's Cup dirt race

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, champion Mir misses Q2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, champion Mir misses Q2

Latest news

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race
F2 FIA F2 / News

Lundgaard regains second place in Bahrain F2 sprint race

Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: PIastri wins second sprint with last-lap pass

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Lawson fends off Daruvala for maiden win

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Pourchaire inherits F2 pole after Vips disqualification

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.