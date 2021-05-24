Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku News

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% breach

By:
, News editor

FIA race director Michael Masi has explained why officials permitted Alessio Deledda to contest last weekend’s FIA Formula 2 races in Monaco despite breaching the 107% qualifying rule.

The F2 rookie failed to lap within 107% of the pace in qualifying and in Thursday’s practice session but was allowed to take part in the championship’s three races.

Deledda’s best time of 1m27.744s set in the second of two 16 minute qualifying sessions held at Monaco was 6.341s adrift of the 1m21.403s posted by Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman in the same session.

FIA regulations state that a driver is not permitted to race if they fail to qualify within 107 percent of the fastest time unless given permission due to exceptional circumstances.

A stewards report confirmed the HWA driver would be permitted to race despite the rule breach but did not offer a reason why the Italian was allowed to compete.

Masi has since confirmed that the team had told stewards Deledda’s car had been suffering from mechanical issues over the weekend, and that the 26-year-old’s previous history in qualifying was taken into account when making the call to allow him to race.

“So with regards to Deledda and the F2 race, the stewards, having spoken with them, had a look or had two parts,” said Masi.

“They’ve obviously summoned the team and the team displayed to them that they had been having mechanical issues with that car throughout the weekend.

“In addition to that they had a look at Deledda’s participation at the previous event, which he fulfilled all of the criteria. And on that basis they allowed him to start at the back of the grid, which is within the discretion that they have as stewards.

“Why they did or didn’t put in the reason, I wasn’t in the stewards room and I’m not one of the stewards so I can’t expand on that.”

Deledda went on to record finishes of 18th, 13th and 17th but was a lap down in all three races.

The F2 Championship continues with a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan from 4-6 June.

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Drivers Alessio Deledda
Author Tom Howard

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

