Ticktum: This is my "last shot" at reaching F1
FIA F2 / Monaco Qualifying report

Monaco F2: Pourchaire takes dominant pole ahead of Shwartzman

By:
, News editor

Formula 2 rookie Theo Pourchaire blitzed qualifying with a stunning lap to secure pole position for the feature race at Monaco.

Monaco F2: Pourchaire takes dominant pole ahead of Shwartzman

The ART Grand Prix driver proved the star of the show, posting a 1m20.985s which was unable to be matched by his rivals, claiming four championship points in the process.

As in previous seasons, F2 has elected to split qualifying into two 16-minute sessions to help ease traffic flow on the tight and twisty Monaco street circuit. Each group consisted 11 cars with even numbered entries in Group A first on track and odd numbered cars in the final Group B session.

Effectively, the qualifying groups decide even and odd numbered positions on the grid with the order dependent on which group provides the fastest overall time.

As Pourchaire’s time came from Group A, the Frenchman will start Saturday afternoon’s featured race from pole ahead of Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman who topped Group B.

Oscar Piastri was third fastest and will share the second row with carlin’s Dan Ticktum with Juri Vips fifth and Ralph Boschung sixth.

The top 10 was rounded out by Roy Nissany, Christian Lundgaard, Felipe Drugovich and championship leader Guanyu Zhou.

Zhou will however inherit pole for Friday’s first sprint race courtesy of the reverse top 10 of the qualifying results. 

HWA driver Alessio Deledda failed to set a time within the 107% rule and will require special permission from stewards to be allowed to take part in the remainder of the event.

Qualifying Group A

Pourchaire fired in a blistering final lap to top the Group A qualifying session.

The teenager posted a 1m20.985s effort which was a four tenths faster than Piastri, while Hitech Grand Prix’s Vips was third despite hitting the barrier and bending his steering in the closing stages.

Nissany was fourth for DAMS ahead of UNI-Virtuosi’s Felipe Drugovich in fifth with Jehan Daruvala in sixth.

Bent Viscaal set the first real indicative time before the Trident man was beaten by Gianluca Petecof with a 1m26.008s in his repaired Campos Racing entry after a spectacular engine failure in the earlier practice session.  

Nissany was next to threaten the top of the times but he was quickly deposed by Piastri and Pourchaire, the latter posting a 1m22.843s.

The order changed moments later when Vips went three tenths faster to surge to the top ahead of Drugovich.  

Nissany responded on his next run but Pourchaire eclipsed that to move back to the head of the field. 

However, in the final moments, Pourchaire showed his class to further improve on his effort to lead Piastri and Vips, who briefly held the top spot.

Qualifying Group B

Shwartzman topped the times in Group B but it was not enough to eclipse the fastest time overall set by Pourchaire. 

It wasn’t until the second half of the session that the field began to fire in any meaningful times.

First to do so was Ticktum who posted a 1m23.390s, which was more than two seconds shy of the pace set by Pourchaire in Group A. 

Zhou managed a time a second quicker on his first run as he headed Boschung, Lundgaard, Armstrong and Shwartzman as Ticktum dropped to sixth.

Ticktum responded but was eclipsed by Shwartzman, although the pace was still well adrift of Pourchaire. 

In the end, Shwartzman ended up fastest in the group from Ticktum, Boschung, Lundgaard and Zhou.

The first of two 30 lap F2 sprint races is scheduled for Friday at 09:45 GMT.

Group A results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'20.985
2 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'21.443 0.458
3 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'21.523 0.538
4 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'22.102 1.117
5 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'22.131 1.146
6 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 1'22.244 1.259
7 14 Germany David Beckmann
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'22.585 1.600
8 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 1'22.827 1.842
9 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'22.933 1.948
10 20 Brazil Gianluca Petecof
Spain Campos Racing 1'23.344 2.359
11 22 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
HWA Racelab 1'23.353 2.368
View full results

Group B results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'21.403
2 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.589 0.186
3 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 1'21.854 0.451
4 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 1'21.877 0.474
5 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'21.912 0.509
6 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'21.941 0.538
7 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 1'22.168 0.765
8 11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'22.758 1.355
9 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 1'24.091 2.688
10 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'24.302 2.899
11 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 1'27.744 6.341
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Sub-event Qualifying
Author Tom Howard

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching F1 Monaco
FIA F2

Ticktum: This is my “last shot” at reaching F1

Monaco F2: Shwartzman leads Ticktum in interrupted practice Monaco
FIA F2

Monaco F2: Shwartzman leads Ticktum in interrupted practice

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019

