Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"
FIA F2 / Monza Race report

Monza F2: Piastri holds off Zhou to win feature race

By:

Oscar Piastri took his second FIA Formula 2 win of the season at Monza in another dramatic feature race, converting pole to victory to maintain his championship lead. 

Monza F2: Piastri holds off Zhou to win feature race

The Prema ace held off Guanyu Zhou for his first feature race win in a race which saw multiple safety cars, including one which led the field to the chequered flag. 

Dan Ticktum finished in third after Carlin took a huge gamble on pit strategy, having started eighth before holding out to pit under the second stoppage, which paid off to give him his sixth podium of the season. 

Theo Pourchaire, who won the first race of the weekend, finished in fourth for ART, with Jehan Daruvala finishing fifth despite starting in second. 

Liam Lawson had been running high up the order for Hitech Grand Prix but lost out after suffering a fault with his fire extinguisher on lap 22. 

Zhou moved up to second off the line as Daruvala dropped down to fourth after a poor start, with Liam Lawson also making his way round the outside of his fellow Red Bull junior at the first chicane. 

Juri Vips made it up to P7, having started ninth, before Guilherme Samaia lost it out of Lesmo 2, prompting a virtual safety car, which soon became a full safety car. 

Racing resumed on lap five, with Zhou applying pressure to Piastri, while Felipe Drugovich moved up to fourth and Lawson forced his way past Zhou around the outside of Roggia, moving into second. 

On lap six, Marcus Armstrong and Richard Verschoor made contact in the first chicane, damaging the DAMS and loosening a piece of bodywork on the left side, which eventually flew off onto the racing line. 

Ralph Boschung pitted early for fresh medium tyres on lap seven, but suffered from a slow stop, dropping to the back of the pack. 

A full safety car was deployed the following lap after contact between Ticktum and Vips at the second chicane. Vips was pulling over with a problem when Ticktum made contact with his rear left, but managed to escape without damage. 

This left a flurry of cars heading into the pits, with the whole field bar Ticktum, Armstrong, Christian Lundgaard, Marino Sato and Alessio Deledda taking the free stop, while Enzo Fittipaldi was handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release. 

Sato was forced to retire on lap ten after his car cut out with a loss of electrical power, ending his race. 

Action restarted on lap 11, with Zhou and Daruvala battling for the third podium spot. They tussled around the second chicane, with each claiming to have been pushed off the road by the other on both that lap and the following one in the same spot. 

Piastri took third from Armstrong on Lap 13, with several drivers still yet to pit, before Deledda suffered damage to the front left after banging wheels with Fittipaldi. 

The plucky Prema driver then lunged past Lundgaard into second on lap 15, continuing his post-pit charge. 

Another safety car was prompted on lap 22 after Liam Lawson suffered a fault with his fire extinguisher and ground to a halt, ending a race in which he had been looking strong. 

The gamble of leaving Ticktum out paid off for Carlin and he emerged in 11th on the soft tyres with far more grip than his rivals. 

The green flag was waved once again on lap 25, with Zhou and Piastri heading into the second chicane side-by-side. 

Everything almost went wrong for Ticktum after he suffered contact from Boschung into Roggia while trying to make his way through the field, but he managed to keep the car facing forwards and escaped without any damage, despite fears of a puncture. 

Ticktum had made it up to third by lap 27 before nipping past Pourchaire into the first chicane two laps later. 

On the final lap, the safety car was deployed after Beckmann and Viscaal made contact at the first chicane, leaving the Charouz stranded on track and the Campos in the wall. 

Monza F2 - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1.000
3 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 1.800
4 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 2.000
5 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 2.400
6 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 2.700
7 11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.300
8 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.500
9 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 3.900
10 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS 4.400
11 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix 5.000
12 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8.600
13 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 8.700
14 22 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab 10.100
15 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing 17.000
24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident
20 Germany David Beckmann
Spain Campos Racing
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP
23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab
25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident
8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP
15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
View full results
shares
comments
Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"

Previous article

Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

1 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

4 h
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

2 h
4
Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

50 min
5
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Latest news
Monza F2: Piastri holds off Zhou to win feature race
F2

Monza F2: Piastri holds off Zhou to win feature race

24m
Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"
F2

Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"

16 h
Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race
Video Inside
F2

Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race

20 h
Monza F2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race
Video Inside
F2

Monza F2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

Sep 11, 2021
Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
F2

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

Sep 10, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race 00:36
FIA F2
17 h

Formula 2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race

Formula 2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race 00:31
FIA F2
Sep 11, 2021

Formula 2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

Oscar Piastri on his rookie Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing 08:02
FIA F2
Aug 5, 2021

Oscar Piastri on his rookie Formula 2 season with PREMA Racing

FIA F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum 00:43
FIA F2
Jul 19, 2021

FIA F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

Formula 2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum 00:38
FIA F2
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

More from
Megan White
Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes" Monza
FIA F2

Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"

Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race Monza
Video Inside
FIA F2

Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Monza Prime
FIA F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Trending Today

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would drop MGU-H from F1 engine to help VW entry

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Aragon MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston says it's "100% nonsense" new Vettel F1 deal is in doubt

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

F1's reverse grid sprints could be "slippery slope to becoming F2"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's reverse grid sprints could be "slippery slope to becoming F2"

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off
WRC WRC

Campaign to bring WRC back to Perth kicks off

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Latest news

Monza F2: Piastri holds off Zhou to win feature race
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monza F2: Piastri holds off Zhou to win feature race

Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Shwartzman: F2 title race not over despite making "more mistakes"

Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monza F2: Daruvala takes dominant win in second sprint race

Monza F2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monza F2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.