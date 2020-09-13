Top events
FIA F2 / Mugello / Race report

Mugello F2: Lundgaard dominates sprint race, Vips on podium

Mugello F2: Lundgaard dominates sprint race, Vips on podium
By:
, Journalist

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard controlled proceedings in the final Formula 2 race of the weekend at Mugello to take his second victory of the season.

Lundgaard was leading Saturday’s feature race from pole position before two late safety car periods produced chaotic scenes that resulted in the ART Grand Prix driver been shuffled down to sixth place.  

He immediately bounced back at the start of the reverse-grid race on Sunday by charging past Red Bull junior Juri Vips and reverse-grid polesitter Artem Markelov to vault from third on the grid into the race lead.  

As Markelov held up the chasing pack, Lundgaard sprinted clear out front and established an early race advantage that he’d maintain all the way to the chequered flag.  

It caps off a successful day for Renault juniors after Lundgaard’s Renault stablemate Oscar Piastri clinched the FIA Formula 3 title in the last race of the season earlier on Sunday.  

Haas Formula 1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz made his way from sixth on the grid to third place on the opening lap and passed Markelov around the outside of the first corner on the sixth lap to move into second place.  

Charouz’s Deletraz was unable to make an impression on Lundgaard’s lead but did secure his second podium of the weekend – the first time he’s scored a double-podium in his four years in the series.  

DAMS’ Vips completed the podium positions to earn his maiden F2 podium in only his third weekend deputising for the injured Sean Gelael.  

Mick Schumacher had a muted run to fourth place to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship, while Hitech GP pair Nikita Mazepin and Luca Ghiotto came to blows behind him.  

Mazepin, the winner of yesterday’s feature race, locked up at Turn 1 whilst defending from Ghiotto and slid into his teammate. 

A virtual safety car was required to recover Ghiotto’s stricken car while Mazepin pitted from fifth place just as the race restarted for repairs and his misery was compounded when he was slapped with a 10-second penalty.  

Renault junior Guanyu Zhou charged from 20th on the grid to finish in fifth place, just behind his ex-Formula 3 teammate Schumacher.  

Zhou’s UNI-Virtuosi teammate Callum Ilott, who lost the points lead to Schumacher on Saturday, finished in sixth place from 12th on the grid.  

Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala pipped reigning Euroformula Open champion Marino Sato to seventh place by just 0.037 seconds, but eighth place still marks Sato’s first points finish in F2.  

Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda lost a likely points finish after breaking his front wing following contact with MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich at the Luco left-hander.  

DAMS’ Dan Ticktum, who made contact with Tsunoda in the feature race, was forced to pit for repairs on the opening lap after tangling with Prema’s Robert Shwartzman.  

Shwartzman’s charge from the back of the grid was curtailed by a trip through the gravel whilst fighting for a place just outside the points with fellow Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong (ART).   

Read Also:

Mugello F2 - Sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix
2 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14.300
3 1 Estonia Jüri Vips
France DAMS 14.800
4 20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Italy Prema Powerteam 18.000
5 3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 18.300
6 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 24.400
7 8 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 26.200
8 23 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 26.300
9 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 31.400
10 22 Israel Roy Nissany
Italy Trident 32.900
11 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France ART Grand Prix 34.900
12 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 35.000
13 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Spain Campos Racing 35.200
14 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Netherlands MP Motorsport 36.900
15 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 39.000
16 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Spain Campos Racing 48.400
17 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
France DAMS 48.400
18 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United Kingdom HitechGP 50.700
19 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
United Kingdom Carlin 1'09.600
20 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov
Germany HWA AG 1'21.800
25 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom HitechGP 9 laps
17 France Giuliano Alesi
Germany HWA AG 9 laps
View full results
