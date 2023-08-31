Next generation Formula 2 car revealed at Monza

The series says the new car, which will be raced in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons, is as close to an F1 car as possible in terms of safety and accessibility.

It is powered by a 3.4 litre turbo-charged Mecachrome engine and will comply with the FIA's 2024 safety specification.

The championship also hopes the car will accommodate a wider range of sizes of drivers to improve accessibility, including to female drivers.

The car completed a successful shakedown in July in Varano, with former F2 driver Tatiana Calderon at the wheel.

The development programme will continue across the remainder of the year, with several drivers including 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich taking part.

One car will be delivered to teams before the end of December 2023, and the second car will be delivered in mid-January 2024.

The car will not have power steering, instead opting to alter its existing weight and geometry.

The FIA is hoping to implement the same steering weight across the single-seater pyramid, from F4 upwards.

The car will continue to run on 55% bio-sourced sustainable fuel in 2024, but can accommodate the synthetic sustainable fuel that will be introduced in 2025.

There will be a shakedown with the teams before the first official pre-season test, with one car per team.

Series boss Bruno Michel said: "Together with the FIA, we've designed a powerful, challenging and safe car that will prepare young drivers for F1, and that will continue to provide great racing and a lot of overtaking opportunities, something that the fans expect from F2.

"It has been designed also to fit all types of drivers, taking into account FIA's consideration regarding the steering effort. This is obviously key to making our sport more inclusive, by enhancing our car's driveability and comfort.

"One of our main focuses remains costs control. So, we have kept the same engine and gearbox, and there are a lot of carried-over parts from the previous car. Finally, we made sure that the teams can manage this new car with 12 operational people, as per the Sporting Regulations.

"I want to thank our partners Aramco, Pirelli, Dallara and Mecachrome, who are key in making this car safe, reliable and the best racing machine to prepare our drivers for Formula 1."

FIA Deputy President for Sport, Robert Reid, said: "The launch of this next generation of FIA Formula 2 car marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the championship.

"A huge amount of work has been done by the FIA, Formula 2 and its partners to put together what is a truly impressive package focused on close racing, the latest safety technologies, even greater environmental sustainability and better accessibility for drivers than ever before.

"This significant step will bring Formula 2 closer to the pinnacle of motorsport, ensuring that the next generation of drivers get the best possible preparation for the future and also put on a fantastic show for the fans around the world.

"Seeing how design philosophies and technologies are cascading down from Formula 1 to the junior categories is a great testament to the FIA single-seater pathway that guides young talents from around the world towards a successful career in top-flight competition, and we are all looking forward to seeing this car in racing action next season."

Historically, some F2 cars had a three-year life span, before the current car's usage was extended to six years by the COVID pandemic.

Formula 3's new car will be introduced in 2025 and will also run for six years.