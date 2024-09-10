O'Sullivan loses ART F2 seat

Williams junior Zak O'Sullivan has parted ways with ART due to funding issues ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan round.

Fresh from finishing as the F3 runner-up with Prema last term, O’Sullivan signed with ART to partner Victor Martins for 2024.

Scoring his breakthrough victory in self-confessed fortuitous circumstances in the Monaco feature race, the 19-year-old added to this success in the heavily delayed reversed-grid Belgian sprint outing, which saw only three racing laps completed before the red flags were displayed due to worsening conditions.

The combined 35 points made up the majority of his 59-point haul, with the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year award winner enduring a difficult rookie experience, sitting 13th in the standings with only five other points scores.

“Firstly, I want to thank ART GP and Williams Racing for all of the support they have given me,” said O’Sullivan.

“This year we have had some incredible moments, multiple wins and a big highlight of winning the feature race in Monaco.

Zak O'Sullivan, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“Unfortunately, in our sport, there are more factors at play than just the stopwatch. The simple issue comes down to funding, I won’t be able to complete this F2 season with ART GP.

“I’m gutted to not be able to show my talents for the rest of the year, but I want to say thank you to all of my sponsors, Williams Racing and all of the supporters who are alongside me during this journey.

“Your support has been invaluable and I can’t wait to be able to drive for you and with you again soon.”

ART is yet to confirm who will replace the Briton for the remainder of the F2 season.

With the F3 season concluding last time out in Monza, the team could elect to promote Laurens van Hoepen, Nikola Tsolov or Tuukka Taponen – who stood in for Tsolov in Belgium when the Bulgarian was banned from competing.

It cannot, however, make use of its highest points finisher Christian Mansell, who has already stepped up with Trident for the remaining events in place of Roman Stanek.