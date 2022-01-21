Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022
FIA F2 News

Piastri wins second Brabham award

By:

Oscar Piastri has been named the Sir Jack Brabham Award winner for a second consecutive year.

Piastri wins second Brabham award

Former Formula 1 driver Tim Schenken presented the FIA Formula 2 champion with the prestigious award at Albert Park, home of the Australia Grand Prix, this morning.

Piastri is just the second driver to win the award twice, the other being Will Power, and the first to go back-to-back.

The award is one of Motorsport Australia's highest honours, recognising outstanding achievements and success by an Australian motorsport competitor at an international level.

Previous winners include Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber and Marcos Ambrose.

The consecutive Sir Jack Brabham Awards follow a remarkable run of titles for Piastri, who won the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, the FIA Formula 3 title in 2020 and the F2 titles in 2021.

He will spend 2022 working as Alpine's test and development driver ahead of a planned Formula 1 debut in 2023.

“A big thank you to the Motorsport Australia Board for choosing me as this year’s Sir Jack Brabham Award recipient – it’s quite special knowing that I am in the rare company of people to have won the award twice, with Will Power being the only other," said Piastri.

“While it might not directly compare to the thrill of winning races or the championship title, I’m still very appreciative of these awards because they are linked to my success and are a nice bonus for all my hard work.

“As for my on-track performances, I was amazed that I went back-to-back with Formula Renault and Formula 3, but to win each of top three junior categories was amazing - you really couldn’t have written the script of the past three years any better.

“I have had my time to celebrate but now I am fully focused on a big 2022 and I feel like I am peaking at the right time.”

Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser labelled Piastri a "once-in-a-generation" talent.

“To win this award once is a very special feat but to win it twice is a remarkable achievement and Oscar is a highly deserving recipient of the 2022 Sir Jack Brabham Award.” he said.

“Oscar is a once-in-a-generation driver and not many individuals come close to experiencing the sort of success this young man has accumulated over the years.

“I wish him all the best for his year as Alpine’s F1 reserve driver and hopefully we will be seeing him in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship sooner rather than later.”

Sir Jack Brabham Award winners

2021: Oscar Piastri
2020: Oscar Piastri
2018: Will Power
2017: Matthew Campbell
2014: Daniel Ricciardo
2012: David Brabham
2011: Tony Gaze, DFC & Two Bars, OAM
2009: Marcos Ambrose
2009: Mark Webber AO
2007: Will Power
2006: Cody Crocker
2006: Ben Atkinson

shares
comments
Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022
Previous article

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19
MotoGP

Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2022
Supercars

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Piastri wins second Brabham award
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri wins second Brabham award

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Cordeel completes Van Amersfoort line-up in F2 for 2022

Ex-Ferrari junior Armstrong joins Hitech for 2022 F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ex-Ferrari junior Armstrong joins Hitech for 2022 F2 season

Hughes makes F2 step with Van Amersfoort Racing
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes makes F2 step with Van Amersfoort Racing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.